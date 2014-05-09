The Free Hand Universal CD Slot Mount for Cell Phones and GPS Devices Makes Driving Safer

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Speaking on a mobile phone is not only illegal in a large number of states in America it can also be dangerous. Searching for your mobile phone while trying to keep an eye on the road can result in a serious road traffic accident, that is why The Free Hand Universal CD Slot Mount for Cell Phones and GPS Devices (www.Thefreehandmount.com) was launched, to make driving safe. Driving safety experts are trying to get the message across that having a mobile phone on your lap is dangerous, revealing last year over 3,000 deaths resulted in people texting while driving.



The Free Hand Universal CD Slot Mount for Cell Phones, which is priced at $14.99, allows cell phones to be accessible and in plain site at all times while the vehicle is moving. The new device allows drivers to stay within the law while allowing them to drive safely instead of searching for a mobile phone that may have dropped on the floor when they need to answer a call.



A new law that is being rolled out across America requires drivers to pull over if they wish to answer or make a call, or to use hands free mobile phone devices or a Bluetooth device to make driving safer. If drivers are caught using their cell phone without hands free device then they can expect to receive a fine for their first offence.



Many mobile phones now have voice recognition software, which allows a person to make a call without touching the phone. Cell phones also have Bluetooth enabled, which means calls can be made in a safe way with the mobile phone secured to the Free Hand Universal Mount.



The Free Hand Universal CD Slot Mount for Cell Phones utilizes that unused factory CD player slot in the car and provides a safe resting place for a phone all within arm’s reach. This means that a driver can secure their phone and obey the law while driving in a safe manner.



The cell phone mount has received many positive reviews by consumers and gadget reviewers, which include:



“I like the device holder simply because it makes my cell phone easy to see and access right in front of the car stereo. The mount has a slow moving release hold down clamp to release your device, and also pivots to the angle that you require, and for the price you should order two because of the coolness factor.” Said Robert P. Hileman



The company behind the cell phone mount want people to understand that by not having their mobile phone secured in the car, accidents can happen which can result in a driver being seriously injured or dying.



For more information on the Free Hand Universal CD Slot Mount for Cell Phones and GPS Devices please visit http://www.thefreehandmount.com



About TheFreeHandmount.com

The company specialize in mobile accessories specifically, cellphone mounts. Their goal is to help reduce the amount of cellphone related car accidents by providing the public with a quality product.



Company Name: TheFreeHandmount.com

Media Contact Details... Johnathan Ellis, Email jellis2000@gmail.com