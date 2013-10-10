The Free Kindle Book, Dick's Fish & Poultry Diabetes Cookbook Continues Strong in Its Last Few Days

Traverse City, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Free downloads of the Amazon Kindle book, Dick’s Fish & Poultry Diabetes Cookbook, continue strong as the promotions approaches its last days, the promotion ends on Sunday, September 22, 2013. Since the September 19th press release announcing that the free downloads were exceeding expectations, it is now clear that the results of the promotion will be far beyond what was expected. The book can be still be downloaded through Sunday, September 22, 2013. For a free copy of Dick’s Fish & Poultry Diabetes Cookbook, go to: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00EG46KYG for USA or http://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B00EG46KYG for UK.



This book is for the diabetes home cook, or any cook that is looking for healthy, delicious recipes. The diabetic recipes are all easy to prepare and have the nutritional information to help select the right recipe for your diabetic meal planning.



Reviews of Dick’s Fish & Poultry Diabetes Cookbook have been outstanding. K. Berguland of Austin, TX said, “Luckily, I don't have diabetes, but I do want to eat healthy without having to sacrifice most of the foods that I love. Fish and chicken are the two things I cook the most often at home, so I knew this book would definitely be a good buy. The recipes in this book are not only healthy, but also seem to be quite different than your usual ways of preparing fish and chicken. The nutritional information is spot-on helpful for the diabetic cook or anyone interested in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. This is the second book I have picked up by Richard Terry, and I really look forward to the next one in his series.”



Dick’s Fish & Poultry Diabetes Cookbook will end at midnight, Sunday, September 22, 2013. I trust that those that want to take a look at this book will act soon so as to not miss out on this great, free Kindle book promotion,” says Wendy Terry of Lifestyle Publishing 4You.Com, the publisher of this book. When the free book promotion ends the price of Dick’s Fish & Poultry Diabetes Cookbook will increase substantially. For a free copy of Dick’s Fish & Poultry Diabetes Cookbook go to: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00EG46KYG for USA or http://www.amazon.co.uk/B00EG46KYG for UK.



About Lifestyle Publishing 4You.Com

Lifestyle Publishing 4You.Com is dedicated to providing its’ eBook readers with the information needed to improve their lifestyle for today’s living.



For Media Contact:

Wendy Terry

Lifestyle Publishing 4You.Com

210 S. Garfield #210

Traverse City, MI 49686

Phone: 231-223-7499

Fax: 231-922-1479

Email: info@lifestylepublishing4you.com

Website: lifestylepublishing4you.com