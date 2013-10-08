The Free Kindle Book Promotion for Let's Go Metal Detecting Continues Strong in Its Last Days

Traverse City, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Free downloads of the Amazon Kindle book, Let’s Go Metal Detecting, continue strong as the promotions approaches its last day, the promotion ends on Sunday, October 13, 2013. Since the October 10th press release announcing the free downloads have exceeded expectations, it is now clear that the results of the promotion will be far beyond what was expected. The book can be still be downloaded until this Sunday, October 10, 2013. For a free copy of Let’s Go Metal Detecting go to: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00BTI8H9S for USA or http://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B00BTI8H9S for UK.



The book is a guide for beginners that are just getting acquainted with the hobby and wanting to know what is involved with the sport. Reviews of Let’s Go Metal Detecting have been outstanding. Pat Hatt of Canada wrote; “As a kid I always though it would be fun to search for the unknown, but of course I dug just anywhere and everywhere. With Let’s Go Metal Detecting you get a great guide that will help beginners get going, and find some tips on the best spots to look, Todd has put together an excellent book for metal detecting beginners.”



“The Let’s Go Metal Detecting free book promotion will end at midnight, Sunday, October 13, 2013. I trust that those that want to get this book will act soon so as to not miss out on this great, free Kindle book promotion,” says Richard Terry of Lifestyle Publishing 4You, the publisher of this book. When the free book promotion ends the price of Let’s Go Metal Detecting will increase substantially. For a free copy of Let’s Go Metal Detecting go to: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00BTI8H9S for USA or http://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B00BTI8H9S for UK.



Lifestyle Publishing 4You is dedicated to providing its’ eBook readers with the information needed to improve their lifestyle for today’s living.



For More Information, Visit the Website at: http://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B00BTI8H9S



Contact:

Richard Terry

Lifestyle Publishing 4You

210 S. Garfield #210

Traverse City, MI 49686

Phone: 231-223-7499

Fax: 231-922-1479

Email: info@lifestylepublishing4you.com

Website: lifestylepublishing4you.com