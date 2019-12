Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2012 -- Synopsis: This report provides a detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations during 2011-15, including highlights of the key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



Summary

ReportReserve Research's ""The French Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2016: Market Profile"" is an essential source of information covering the market attractiveness and emerging opportunities of the defense industry in France



France has the world’s third-largest defense expenditure, and, during the review period, the defense budget recorded a CAGR of 2.83%.



Reasons To Buy

""The French Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2016: Market Profile"" allows you to



- Understand the market size and forecasts of the French defense industry.

- Understand the budget allocation of the French defense industry.

- Gain knowledge on Homeland Security market size and forecast..

- Gain insight into the benchmarking data with Key global markets..

- Understand the key trends and growth stimulators of the French defense industry.



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/the-french-defense-industry-market-attractiveness-and-emerging-opportunities-to-2016-market-profile-report-540977