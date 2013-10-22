Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The French Prepared Meals Market: What Consumers Eat and Why? market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This report provides the results for the French Prepared Meals market in from unique, highly detailed study of consumers' Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) consumption habits, and forms part of an overall series covering all CPG product markets. Its coverage includes, but is not limited to, consumption behaviors, the extent to which consumer trends influence their consumption, the value of the market these trends influence, and brand and private label choices as well as retailer choices. Much of this information can also be analyzed by specific consumer groups, providing hard and fast data on consumers and markets at the product category level.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

Marketers in the Prepared Meals market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends. This data report solves these problems by providing survey-based data on consumer trends and consumer groups, and market data that shows the exact size of consumer groups, how much of the Prepared Meals market they account for and which consumer trends drive their behavior.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Many views about France and it's culinary past can lead to misconceptions about the current reality of the market. Prepared Meals have become increasingly popular and busy time-pressed adults in France are no different from their counterparts in other European countries when it comes to needing the occasional convenient meal solution. Future success will depend on the ability to cut through the myths and focus on the key consumers and trends driving their behaviors.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of consumption across 26 consumer groups. This data provides a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data -analysis of the market, allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.



Key Features and Benefits

Consumer data, based upon proprietary surveys and then consumer group tracking and modeling for the following specific categories: Meal Kits, Pizza, and Ready Meals.



Detailed consumer segmentation covering over 26 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends, and consumption frequency for each product category.



Consumer penetration for brands and private labels, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Unique retailer choice data at the product category level, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Key Market Issues

Outside of Meal Kits, consumer trends are having a significant impact on the market, but while the top few trends are the same for each category, the leading trend and the extent of its influence vary significantly. Effective targeting therefore requires being clear on exactly which trends are really driving which categories.



Branded products account for the majority of sales in France, but in each category Private Label has at least a fifth share of the market or more in volume terms. Given the popularity of Private Label Ready Meals in other European countries, brands should seek to develop strategies now in order to avoid losing further share to these products.



Consumption frequency rates of Pizza are significantly higher amongst younger age groups. If these patterns of consumption are retained in later adult years in the future then there are real long-term prospects for volume growth in this category.



Key Highlights

The Prepared Meals market in France is dominated by the Ready Meals category which constitutes over two-thirds of the overall market's value. Next is Pizza and a long way behind in third place is the Meal Kits category.



The share of volume of Prepared Meals sold through the leading retailers in France is very high. For any new product seeking to enter the market it will therefore be essential to secure listings in one of these retailers in order to build significant sales.



While Consumer Trends are having a big impact on actual market spending, there is still further room for growth as a significant gap between the number of people citing Trends, and the amount of the market's value these trends influence, still exists. Overall, this means there is still further room for Trends to have an even greater impact on the market.



Companies Mentioned



Carrefour, Leclerc, Auchan, ITM (Intermarch), Systme U ,Casino ,Cora



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144805/the-french-prepared-meals-market-what-consumers-eat-and-why.html



Contact:

Roger Campbell

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United States

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