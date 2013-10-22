Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The French Savory Snacks Market: What Consumers Eat and Why? market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This report provides the results for the Savory Snacks market in France from unique, highly detailed study survey of consumers' Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) consumption habits, and forms part of an overall series covering all CPG product markets. Its coverage includes, but is not limited to, consumption behaviors, the extent to which consumer trends influence their consumption, the value of the market these trends influence, and brand and private label choices as well as retailer choices. Much of this information can also be analyzed by specific consumer groups, providing hard and fast data on consumers and markets at the product category level.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

Marketers in the Savory Snacks market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting is to know just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends. This data report solves these problems by providing survey-based data on consumer trends and consumer groups, and market data which shows the exact size of consumer groups, how much of the Savory Snacks market they account for, and which consumer trends drive their behavior.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

As consumer confidence increases proportionally to economic recovery, consumer trends will be directly affected. Since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, the retail market has been characterized by an increase in the amount of discounted and own-brand products. Savory Snacks, in general, are not considered essential items and therefore consumption patterns have been comparatively affected. Furthermore, trends driving healthy eating habits may limit the market's growth potential.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of consumption across 26 consumer groups. This data provides a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data -analysis of the market, allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.



Key Features and Benefits

Consumer data, based upon proprietary surveys and then consumer group tracking and modeling for the following specific categories: Ethnic/Traditional Snacks, Meat Snacks, Nuts and Seeds, Popcorn, Potato Chips, Pretzels, and Processed Snacks.



Detailed consumer segmentation covering over 26 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends, and consumption frequency for each product category.



Consumer penetration for brands and private labels, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Unique retailer choice data at the product category level, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Key Market Issues

Consumption of Meat Snacks is low in France. Consumption is higher among males than females, with the main difference between the two genders being in the numbers of Light frequency consumers: 22% of males compared with 16% of females.



The Savory Snacks market in France is dominated by two categories, Potato Chips and Nuts and Seeds, which together constitute 53% of the market by value. The least valuable category is Popcorn, with a 4% share of the market.



Heavy frequency consumption of Nuts and Seeds is highest among Tweens and Early teens, where this frequency accounts for 32% of the age group, and their parents in the Pre-Mid-Lifers age group, where 28% of the age group record Heavy frequency consumption. This combination of age groups could be a key one for marketers to target.



Key Highlights

While Older Consumers are the most valuable age group in the Savory Snacks market in France with a 21% value share, this is achieved through sheer weight of numbers as they account for 29% of the population. While marketers may wish to target the largest consumer group in the country, they should beware below average consumption.



Urban dwellers account for a disproportionate share of the Ethnic/Traditional Snacks market. This group has a 69.2% share of the market despite accounting for 65% of the population, creating a clear consumer profile for marketers of these products to target.



Not only do a large proportion of French consumers, in the Potato Chips and Nuts and Seeds categories at least, highlight that the Indulgence trend has an influence on their consumption, this translates into a significant proportion of actual value being directly influenced as well. Consumers are therefore acting on this trend enough to ensure that targeting it, in these categories, is essential to success.



Companies Mentioned



Carrefour, Casino, Monoprix, ITM (Intermarch), Leclerc ,Auchan ,Systme U



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144810/the-french-savory-snacks-market-what-consumers-eat-and-why.html



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