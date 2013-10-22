Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The French Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces Market: What Consumers Eat and Why? market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This report provides the results for the Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces Market in France from unique, highly detailed study of consumers' Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) consumption habits, and forms part of an overall series covering all CPG product markets. Its coverage includes, but is not limited to, consumption behaviors, the extent to which consumer trends influence their consumption, the value of the market these trends influence, and brand and private label choices as well as retailer choices. Much of this information can also be analyzed by specific consumer groups, providing hard and fast data on consumers and markets at the product category level.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

Marketers in the Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends. This data report solves these problems by providing survey-based data on consumer trends and consumer groups, and market data which shows the exact size of consumer groups, how much of the Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces market they account for, and which consumer trends drive their behavior.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

As consumer confidence increases proportionally to economic recovery, consumer trends will be directly affected. Since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 the retail market has been characterized by an increase in the amount of discounted and own-brand products. Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces are not considered essential items and therefore consumption patterns have been comparatively affected. Market volumes of Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces are expected to maintain current trends as the consumption patterns of different age groups are unlikely to change in future.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of consumption across 26 consumer groups. This data provides a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data -analysis of the market, allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.



Key Features and Benefits

Consumer data, based upon proprietary surveys and then consumer group tracking and modeling for the following specific categories: Bouillons andStocks, Chutneys andRelishes, Condiments, Dips, Dressings, Dry Cooking Sauces, Herbs, Spices andSeasonings and Wet Cooking Sauces.



Detailed consumer segmentation covering over 26 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends, and consumption frequency for each product category.



Consumer penetration for brands and private labels, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Unique retailer choice data at the product category level, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Key Market Issues

The overall value shares by gender of the Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces market in France reflect the gender split of the country's population. However, with the exception of Condiments all the market categories are either Male or Female dominated. Chutneys and Relishes has the highest Male share of over 60% and Herbs, Spices and Seasonings has the highest Female share at 55%. Marketers should be aware of these gender preferences when designing their campaigns.



The Urban value share of the French Chutneys and Relishes market is 66.5%, which is higher than expected as Urban Dwellers constitute 64% of the population. The French are not traditional Chutney and Relish consumers; but this consumption indicates that Urban lifestyles are increasingly influenced by international trends.



The top two trends to influence consumption of Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces in France are Indulgence and Busy Lives. With current busy lifestyles these products are considered a quick and easy treat for consumers on the go. Marketers should use this information to target their campaigns in order for them to be effective.



Key Highlights

The Wet Cooking Sauces category represents almost 26% of the market, but has low consumption rates across all age groups. If marketers find the correct trends to influence this market and increase consumption this would have a significant impact on market value.



Private Label products have a significant share of the Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces market in France across most categories. With the exception of one or two main national brands the remainder of these markets is fragmented, leaving Private Label room for further growth. Marketers of national brands need to differentiate their products in order not to become a target for this competition.



The top four retailers of Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces in France account for almost three-quarters of the retail market. The remainder of the retail distribution network is fragmented, leaving manufacturers with medium to low bargaining powers.



Companies Mentioned



Systme U, Auchan, Monoprix, Leclerc, ITM (Intermarch) ,Carrefour ,Casino



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