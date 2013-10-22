Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The French Soup Market: What Consumers Eat and Why? market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This report provides the results for the Soup market in France from unique, highly detailed study of consumers' Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) consumption habits, and forms part of an overall series covering all CPG product markets. Its coverage includes, but is not limited to, consumption behaviors, the extent to which consumer trends influence their consumption, the value of the market these trends influence, and brand and private label choices as well as retailer choices. Much of this information can also be analyzed by specific consumer groups, providing hard and fast data on consumers and markets at the product category level.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

Marketers in the Soup market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and to be able to quantify the impact of consumer trends. This data report solves these problems by providing survey-based data on consumer trends and consumer groups, and market data that shows the exact size of consumer groups, how much of the Soup market they account for, and which consumer trends drive their behavior.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Consumer confidence and spending power has been reduced following the economic difficulties of the last few years. Convenience and non-essential food items, such as Soup, will have been affected by this change as consumers move to making their own from cheaper, fresh ingredients. As the market improves there will be some increase in consumption frequency among those for whom convenience is an important factor.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of consumption across 26 consumer groups. This data provides a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data -analysis of the market, allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.



Key Features and Benefits

Consumer data, based upon proprietary surveys and then consumer group tracking and modeling for the following specific categories: Canned/Ambient Soup, Chilled Soup, Dried Soup (mixes), Frozen Soup, and UHT Soup.



Detailed consumer segmentation covering over 26 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends, and consumption frequency for each product category.



Consumer penetration for brands and private labels, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Unique retailer choice data at the product category level, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Key Market Issues

The population of France is fairly evenly divided between Males and Females; however, the Soup market is skewed towards Females. This is the case even though Males have a proportionally higher share of all categories except for Canned/Ambient Soup. The skew towards Females in the Canned/Ambient Soup market is so large that it affects the overall market. Marketers would benefit from improving the penetration of Canned/Ambient Soup consumption into the Male market.



Dried Soup consumption in France is very low. The percentage of heavy frequency consumers is well below 10% across all ages. There is plenty of scope for marketers to either target improving consumption rates for existing consumers or to target potential new consumers, but it is likely they will need to convince consumers about the taste and quality of these products.



The Canned/Ambient Soup market accounts for well over half, by value, of the total Soup market in France. Any changes made to consumption frequencies or proportions of consumers will have a large effect on the Market as a whole. There is plenty of potential for marketers to improve on this market as the current proportion of consumers across all categories is low; this is also an attractive market for new entrants.



Key Highlights

Branded products dominate the Soup market in France leaving little room for Private Label. A possible reason for this is Private Label products might be struggling to compete in terms of perceptions of taste and quality compared to Brands.



A significant attitude-behavior gap exists between the share of consumers citing that a trend affects their consumption and the actual share of the market value these trends influence. This is because consumers don't always act on these trends - the result is that overall trend influence is limited, and as a result marketers must be careful to avoid targeting trends that have little final impact on the market.



Almost two-thirds of the retail market in France is dominated by just three main retailers. This leaves manufacturers and producers with little bargaining power as the remainder of the market is fragmented.



Companies Mentioned



Auchan, Carrefour, Casino, ITM (Intermarch), Leclerc ,Monoprix ,Systme U



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144807/the-french-soup-market-what-consumers-eat-and-why.html



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Roger Campbell

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