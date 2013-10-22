Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The French Syrups and Spreads Market: What Consumers Eat and Why? market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This report provides the results for the Syrups and Spreads market in France from unique, highly detailed study of consumers' Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) consumption habits, and forms part of an overall series covering all CPG product markets. Its coverage includes, but is not limited to, consumption behaviors, the extent to which consumer trends influence their consumption, the value of the market these trends influence, and brand and private label choices as well as retailer choices. Much of this information can also be analyzed by specific consumer groups, providing hard and fast data on consumers and markets at the product category level.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

Marketers in the Syrups and Spreads market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends. This data report solves these problems by providing survey-based data on consumer trends and consumer groups and market data that shows the exact size of consumer groups, how much of the Syrups and Spreads market they account for, and which consumer trends drive their behavior.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

As consumer confidence increases proportionally to economic recovery, consumer trends will be directly affected. Since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 the retail market has been characterized by an increase in the amount of discounted and own-brand products. Jams, Jellies andPreserves, Molasses, Savory Spreads, Sweet Spreads, and Syrups are not considered essential items and therefore consumption patterns have been comparatively affected. As economic and market recovery continued over 2012, consumption patterns recorded a positive trend in both the Medium and Heavy frequency bands, and the amount of Non-users decreased.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of consumption across 26 consumer groups. This data provides a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data-analysis of the market, allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.



Key Features and Benefits

Consumer data, based upon proprietary surveys and then consumer group tracking and modeling for the following specific categories: Jams, Jellies andPreserves, Molasses, Savory Spreads, Sweet Spreads, and Syrups.



Detailed consumer segmentation covering over 26 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends, and consumption frequency for each product category.



Consumer penetration for brands and private labels, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Unique retailer choice data at the product category level, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Key Market Issues

Older consumers in France currently represent the highest value share of the Syrups and Spreads market with 30%; whereas Tweens and Early Teens represent the smallest at just 8.6%. These rates follow the age of the population so marketers need to ensure that their campaigns continue to engage the older generation while encouraging use in the younger age groups.



The Better off group contributes more than 40% to almost all category value shares. This indicates that consideration of this group should be important in marketing campaigns; however, differentiated products may engage more users in other income groups which would increase overall market value.



Private label products already have more than a quarter of the value share of the Syrups market in France. However, with the exception of two significant brands the remainder of the market is fragmented, leaving Private label brands with room to grow. Marketers of these threatened brands will need to ensure that they target consumers' important attitudes and behaviors in order to stave off this competition and maintain their value share.



Key Highlights

Not only do a large proportion of French consumers, in certain categories at least, highlight that specific consumer trends have an influence on their consumption, this translates into a significant proportion of actual value being directly influenced as well. Consumers are therefore acting on these trends enough to ensure that targeting them, in the right categories, is essential to success.



Jams, Jellies and Preserves constitutes the largest value and volume share of the Syrups and Spreads market in France. However, marketers need to continue to focus on increasing consumption rates and volumes to ensure that the remaining category markets do not grow at their expense.



Although France's retail market is fragmented in terms of the number of retailers operating in the country, just three retailers account for two-thirds of the Syrups andSpreads market distribution by volume. This indicates a medium-to-high bargaining power for retailers with the product manufacturers. Distribution strategies and supply chain decisions need to be centered around these key insights while the market remains fragmented.



Companies Mentioned



Carrefour, Leclerc, Auchan, Systme U, ITM (Intermarch) ,Casino ,Cora



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/144809/the-french-syrups-and-spreads-market-what-consumers-eat-and-why.html



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