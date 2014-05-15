The Frozen Yogurt Sector Revenue Expected to Increase Tremendously in 2014

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Reports shows that the frozen yogurt industry is growing at a fast rate and there are now many top notch franchises that deal with high-quality frozen yogurt. With more than hundreds of toppings available in different flavors, it is considered to be very healthy and loved by both young and old generation. IBIS World reports also shows that 2014 will see a $273 million revenue increase in the frozen yogurt market.



The frozen yogurt industry caters even to the need of the health-conscious or weight-conscious by providing gluten free and low fat yogurt. This is extremely happy news for those diet watchers who cannot resist their favorite frozen yogurt. Customers can enjoy from the classic range of flavors such as strawberry, mango, vanilla, chocolate to more exotic flavors like root beer, maple bacon, etc. Surveying on the taste and preference of customers, it was found out that the chocolate froze yogurt is the most favorite and its sale is higher compared to other flavors.



The good thing about Frozen Yogurt Recipe is that anyone can make it at home. Find the best recipe sites on the Internet and check out how to make your own frozen yogurt in chocolate flavor. Myfrozenyogurtrecipe.com provides the best information on how to make yogurt in different flavors. After thorough experience and research, the site provides the right step on making the yummiest frozen yogurt. Readers can check out for their favorite flavor and then decide on the toppings. With so many toppings to choose from, it is hard to select just few of them.



Chocolate frozen yogurt is versatile because it suits with most of the toppings, where the peanut topping is the hot-favorite. Chocolate is also considered to be absolutely healthy. According to a scientific research, it reduces stress level and blood pressure. Also, it can lower the cholesterol level, hence decreasing the chances of getting cardiovascular diseases. For more information please go to http://myfrozenyogurtrecipe.com/



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Myfrozenyogurtrecipe.com provides the best and easy recipe for making frozen yogurt. Get your favorite chocolate frozen yogurt recipe here.



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