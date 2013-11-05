Ex-Banker Details Insider Secrets to Drastically Increasing Entrepreneurs' Abysmal Loan Approvals

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Tampa, Florida based Edward E. Felder, Jr. MBA, a widely acclaimed financing specialist and the CEO of Supplier Funding.com, has announced the release of his first book "It's Money In The Bank: 7 Insider Tips To Financing Any Small Biz!".



Witty and inspirational, It’s Money In The Bank, is expected to be a surefire hit with aspiring entrepreneurs who have historically approached their funding, like a deer in headlights; blindly darting from lender to lender clinging to their dreams, fighting for their businesses future.



Affectionately known as “The Funding Guy”, Felder shares insider tips that will teach aspiring entrepreneurs how to win friends and greatly influence their bankers. Given banks paltry record of lending to small businesses with revenue under $1,000,000, this book will certainly be an eye opener and game changer for entrepreneurs.



Asked why he wrote It’s Money In The Bank, Felder states, “after years of fielding heartbreaking calls from mom and pop retailers, restaurateurs and gov’t subcontractors on the verge of losing lucrative opportunities due to their inability to win working capital; I felt compelled to share the secrets used by my firm to win nearly $350 million in funding for clients who were originally denied financing by local banks. He continued by saying “it was a blast writing such a fun book that’s going to inspire and level the playing field for scores of business owners who formerly used the shotgun approach to winning funding.”



If the rave reviews and testimonials from small business titans like Kelly Cole, Author of Conversation With Sharks: Success Secrets Share by ABC Shark Tank, who proclaimed, “It’s Money in The Bank, is the Answer To Every Small Business Owners Prayers” or John William Templeton, Chief Economist of IBIS Partners, LLC and Co-Founder of National Black Business Month who says, “Felder's fun, easy-to-digest approach makes this book a must read at any stage of operations.” is any indication, It's Money In The Bank, will be an amazing blueprint for entrepreneurs seeking funding to kick start their start-ups.



If you were moved by Think and Grow Rich and inspired by Rich Dad Poor Dad; “I can’t wait for you to get your hands on It’s Money In The Bank”, says the 20 year lending executive. “After reading this 130 page book, you’ll walk away more financially astute, a smile on your face and a proven system for thoroughly impressing your banker.”



To read excerpts of the book or to listen to a snippet of the audio book people are invited to visit www.TheFundingGuy.com. For further information on “It’s Money In The Bank: 7 Insider Tips To Financing Any Small Biz!” contact Funding Guy Publishing



About Funding Guy,

Edward E. Felder, Jr, a former banking executive. After years of watching talented small business owners struggle to win bank financing he was moved to write It’s Money In The Bank, 7 Insider Tips To Financing Any Small Biz! Through this project, he hope to inspire…