The Funeral Is Just the Beginning: Everything People Need to Do when a Loved One Dies

Boulder, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- It’s the subject no one talks about, but sooner or later, we all lose a loved one. And most of us are not prepared. More than 65 percent of Americans do not have a will, and it is safe to assume that many families will struggle with settling affairs that are in disarray.



People are often disoriented by the complicated and daunting tasks that follow the loss of a loved one, and the emotional toll is significant. What do I need to do? What do I need to know? What are the legal requirements? How am I going to get through this?



In addition to the emotional costs, there are the funeral costs. According to the Federal Trade Commission, funerals are the third largest expense most families will face in their lifetime. Many will make major, and often detrimental, financial decisions when severely compromised by grief. In these trying economic times, this lack of knowledge is even more costly. Among those who may suffer most are the adult children of the 77 million aging Baby Boomers (approximately one-third of the population).



After the sudden death of her sister, Amy Levine and her family were utterly unprepared for what followed. She wrote The Funeral Is Just the Beginning: Everything You Need to Do When a Loved One Dies in an effort to spare others the hardship her family suffered.



The book is a comprehensive straightforward guide that explains what to do, how to do it, and how to avoid common and costly emotional and financial pitfalls.



About Amy Levine

Amy Levine has worked in television and media for more than 10 years. As a writer, producer, and creative director in Los Angeles, Amy has worked on a wide range of shows for major networks. She helped launch and produce the CBS Emmy Award-winning The Doctors, created by The Dr. Phil Show team and syndicated in more than 165 countries. Amy has her own media production company in Colorado. She holds pre-med and psychology degrees from the University of Colorado.



