The Funeral Program Site Offers the Largest Collection of Memorials and Funeral Program Templates

Orinda, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Life is short, and therefore one should try to create wonderful memories with every passing moment, so that the love we share with loved ones will be remembered forever. Thanks to the internet, it is now possible to express love and devotion for your dearly departed ones, even though they are no longer with you, through online memorials and templates. The Funeral Program Site is an online superstore that provides a wide selection of funeral program templates and memorial cards along with any occasion templates, pet memorial cards, funeral memorial gifts, calendars, candles and many more. Templates for custom funeral programs are also offered in international paper sizes, which can be printed on laser printers or home inkjets.



Planning a funeral program is not easy as many details need to be put together for the final service. The Funeral Program Site has composed several articles, which ensures providing all the necessary information. Customers can select from different designs of program themes like floral, outdoor, Christian, spiritual, waterscape, simple, ethnic, native, sports, hobbies, frame, career, music/songs, patriotic, military, children and less colourful programs. Apart from that, funeralprogram-site.com features funeral planning, catholic service readings, creative notes blog, sermons for funeral, selected prayers in Spanish/ English and many other resources.



The website says, “We have successfully created templates for Microsoft Word®, Publisher®, and Apple iWork Pages® that are formatted and easy to use, yet allowing you the versatility you need. We also have an extensive online video library especially for visual learners, presented in HD.”



The Funeral Program Site guarantees to deliver professional and specialized printing services for funeral programs directly to customers with free FedEx 2-day shipping. The Memorials and Templates category consists of trifold collage brochures, gatefold programs, funeral flyer sheets, large tabloid booklets, funeral announcements, custom cover programs, monograms and flourishes, Thomas Kinkade collection, memorial photo candles, frame plaques, graduated step programs, Christian canvas wall art, and many more. Hundreds of program designs are made available to customers through this exclusive superstore.



Users of the service will get to know everything related to funeral program templates in the form of easy and simple instructional video tutorials through funeralprogram-site.com. Photo editing restoration, customer file upload, business template packages and memorial guest books for wholesale are also offered as additional services. The features of templates for custom funeral program services include template designs of high-quality resolution, front/inside/back/complete backgrounds, live support, doc/pub/page formats and consistent theme matching design sets.



To obtain more information about funeral program templates and memorials, visit http://www.funeralprogram-site.com.



About The Funeral Program Site

The Funeral Program Site has been in the business of creating funeral program templates for more than a decade. The USCA-US Commerce Association has selected The Funeral Program Site for 2012 Best of Orinda Award in the category of Funeral Homes and Directors. This superstore is well known for delivering and demonstrating memorial products to bereaved families all over the world.



Media Contact

Garole Galassi

The Funeral Program Site

Tel: 1-800-773-9026

URL: http://www.funeralprogram-site.com