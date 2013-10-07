The Furniture Store Wisconsin Residents Love Unveils New Living Room Furniture Gallery

Plymouth, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Plymouth Furniture and Bedding Showrooms, the furniture store Wisconsin residents have trusted since 1977 for all their home furnishing needs, recently announced the introduction of the Livin’ Den Gallery, located inside Plymouth Furniture Clearance. The Livin’ Den gallery showcases luxurious living room sets designed to provide comfort and style for the whole family in the most popular room in the house.



Featuring double reclining sofas starting at just $397, loveseats, sectionals, TV stands, tables, lamps and rugs, the Livin’ Den Gallery is a great way for people to visualize how new living room furniture can transform their home. With innovative new design components, including power motion, drop down tables and built-in cup holders, the furniture at Plymouth Furniture and Bedding Showrooms is designed to bring a whole new level of comfort to peoples’ living rooms. Special seven piece pricing and 13 piece sets are available, but each piece can also be sold separately so buyers can mix and match, creating their own unique vision for a living space that perfectly suits their needs.



Buyers are also encouraged to view the other quality home furnishing products available at Plymouth Furniture and Bedding showrooms, the Wisconsin furniture store with the biggest selection and lowest prices in the region. Plymouth Furniture and Bedding Showrooms features full dining room sets, home office furniture, home entertainment, kids’ furniture and more, from the finest name brand manufacturers such as Ashley, Lane, Riverside, Liberty Furniture and others. Customers need look no further for the finest Wisconsin bedding from Tempur-Pedic, Sealy and Corsicana. Anyone interested in purchasing high-quality furniture at a great price is encouraged to visit the Plymouth Furniture and Bedding Showrooms’ Clearance Center.



Plymouth Furniture and Bedding Showrooms is dedicated to providing outstanding customer service in a relaxed environment. The friendly and knowledgeable staff are trained to help customers find the furniture that suits their needs without using tricks or pushy sales tactics.



About Plymouth Furniture and Bedding Showrooms

Since 1977, Plymouth Furniture and Bedding Showrooms has been serving Southeast Wisconsin by offering the very best in quality furnishings for peoples’ homes. The purpose of Plymouth Furniture and Bedding Showrooms is to provide quality merchandise and at the best value for customers. Plymouth Furniture and Bedding Showrooms strongly believes that personal service, product selection, and value prices are what truly distinguish Plymouth Furniture from other furniture retailers. For more information, please visit http://www.plymouthfurniturewi.com.