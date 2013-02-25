The Future India Party Launches Website

Chennai, Bengal -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- The Future India Party has announced the official public launch of their website: thefutureindia.org. As India works to a successful and brighter future, this group represents young adults actively working for an improved future for India. The Future India was originally established as a social welfare organization by younger Indians who are solely interested towards the welfare of their nation later, the organization developed into a political organization, in order to have more nationwide support for the efforts of a great future for the nation. The main objective of The Future India organization is to gather people who are interested in working towards a better, brighter future for India.



The Republic of India, with a population of over 1.2 Billion is largest democracy in the world with a developing economy. There are many talented youngsters in India. But they are being separated by cultural, geographical and lingual means. The Future India was established as a social welfare organization to unite all youngsters & activists together for a good cause. The key Principals of the Future India Party are: THE FUTURE INDIA” shall bear the true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established, and to the principles of socialism, democracy and peace and would uphold the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India. The party declares democracy, socialism, peace and secularism as its basic tenets. Decisions will be made by the way of majority views of the representative bodies of appropriate levels.



In addition to the website: TheFutureIndia.org, the organization also has a Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheFutureIndia.Official, and a Twitter at www.twitter.com/TheFutureIndia. Striving for peace and unity, as well as Anti-corruption, are also important issues to the organization. The Future India Party states: If we all unite, we shall lead to a better future for the next generation, without any partiality, discrimination & other Anti-Social threats in the society. If we are united we can make it possible. We shall let the millions of people’s dream come true.



For more information visit: thefutureindia.org



Contact:

The Future India Party

E-Mail:- contact@thefutureindia.org

Website:- http://TheFutureIndia.org/