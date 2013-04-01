The Future of Airlines in South Korea to 2016: Market Profile - New Market Report

New Consumer Goods research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- "The Future of Airlines in South Korea to 2016: Market Profile" is the result of extensive research on the travel and tourism industry covering the airlines market in South Korea. It provides detailed analysis on key trends and issues, market size and forecasts, key performance indicators and competitive landscape in South Korean airlines market. The report also includes an overview of the South Korean travel and tourism industry covering key trends, barriers to tourism and tourist attractions with a detailed SWOT analysis of tourism in South Korea. Review and forecast data for tourism demand factors and market indicators has also been included in the report.
Scope
The report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights, including:
- A detailed coverage of the travel and tourism industry in South Korea
- A comprehensive analysis of the airlines market in South Korea
- Profile of the top airlines operating in South Korea
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain insights into the travel and tourism industry covering the airlines market in South Korea
- Take strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data provided in the report
- Identify key trends and issues, key performance indicators and competitive landscape in the airlines market in South Korea
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Asiana Airlines Inc., Korean Airlines Co., Ltd, Jeju Air, Air Busan Co., Ltd, Jin Air Co. Ltd
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
