The Future of Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market: Opportunities and Growth Challenges for a Forecast Period (2023-2030) : DataM Intelligence

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2023 -- GROWTH OF HIGH-PERFORMANCE ELECTRONICS AND THE NEED FOR ADVANCED MATERIALS AND TECHNOLOGIES

The tremendous growth in high-performance electronics has created new opportunities for atomic layer depositions. According to Deloitte 2022 report, the 3 big categories of the electronic industry, including smartphones, PCs and TVs, were a combined US$ 880 billion in 2021. The electronic devices industry is continuously evolving and becoming more advanced, requiring new materials and technologies. These devices require thin films of high-quality and high-performance materials to enhance their performance, such as increasing battery life, display quality, and the efficiency of electronic components.



ATOMIC LAYER DEPOSITION MARKET OPPORTUNITIES IN EMERGING NATIONS

The global market will find major opportunities in emerging nations such as India, where companies and government is investing in adopting advanced technologies. For instance, the government of India has been promoting the growth of the electronic device industry through various initiatives such as the "Make in India" campaign and the "Digital India" initiative. Furthermore, the Indian government has also been promoting the semiconductor industry's growth in the country through various initiatives such as the "National Policy on Electronics" and the "Electronics and I.T. Industry Development Plan."



NEW OPPORTUNITIES FOR THE ATOMIC LAYER DEPOSITION MARKET IN DEVELOPED MARKETS LIKE THE U.S. AND EUROPE

Developed markets such as the U.S. also represent major new opportunities for the global market, particularly for advancing the usage of new technologies. For instance, the U.S. is developing its first ALD-enabled space battery, mostly made with U.S. materials. Furthermore, Europe has also contributed to boosting ALD research. For instance, in 2022, ASM International N.V. announced signing an agreement with the University of Helsinki to form and fund the Atomic Layer Deposition Center of Excellence (ALD CoE) at the university's Kumpula science campus. The ALD CoE will build on this achievement by concentrating on ALD-related research essential for upcoming semiconductor advancements. Teams will create and modify innovative research techniques for the examination of the mechanics of atomic layer processes.



ATOMIC LAYER DEPOSITION'S INCREASING IMPORTANCE IN ENERGY RESEARCH AND THE SOLAR CELL INDUSTRY

The application of ALD in energy research has recently received increasing attention. Growth in the solar cell industry is among the major market driving factors for the ALD market. Advanced solar cells are being produced using a process that can deposit atomically thin layers of aluminum oxide, changing the industrial equipment industry. Atomic layer deposition (ALD) is quickly replacing plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) as the preferred technique for depositing aluminum oxide passivation layers for PERC solar cells among manufacturers across China.



CHALLENGES FACING THE ALD MARKET - SLOW DEPOSITION RATES AND COST EFFECTIVENESS

One of the major challenges for the global market has been the slow deposition rate compared to other deposition methods makes it less cost-effective and less efficient for large-scale industrial production, hindering its adoption and market growth. This results in longer processing times and increased production costs, making it less attractive for commercial use. However, the precise control over film thickness and uniformity offered by ALD makes it suitable for high-end applications where precision is critical.



GROWING INVESTMENTS IN NEW TECHNOLOGIES TO DRIVE GLOBAL ATOMIC LAYER DEPOSITION MARKET

The global ALD market is also expected to witness growth in the forecast period due to growing companies' investments in developing new technologies. For instance, in 2020, Lam Research Corporation, an America-based company, introduced advanced dielectric gap-fill technology to enable next-generation devices. The Striker F.E. platform offers a new processing solution for manufacturing high-aspect-ratio chip architectures.



ATOMIC LAYER DEPOSITION MARKET REPORT SCOPE

By Type

· Precursor Type

· Material Type

· Film Type

· Others

By Product

· Aluminum Oxide

· Plasma Enhanced

· Catalytic

· Metal

By Application

· Solar Panels

· Semiconductor

· Flat Panel Display

· Magnetics Heads

· Fuel Cell

· Medical Equipment

· Research and Development Facility