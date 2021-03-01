The Future of British Technology Ventures – Careers Throughout the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- The UK Government this February has launched the Advanced Research & Invention Agency (ARIA) who will be able to identify and fund transformational science and technology at speed, as part of the government's plan to establish the UK as a global science powerhouse. ARIA has been modelled on the US Advanced Research Projects Agency (ARPA), which played a vital role in the development of technologies such as the internet, GPS and mRNA vaccines and antibody therapies. The UK government has invested £800 million in the agency which will be led by some of the world's most credible and forward-thinking researchers to promote the development of high risk, high reward research and present the UK as a prominent global technology player. This news highlights the need for a variety of professionals, from a plethora of tech sectors such as those in development engineering jobs and cloud infrastructure jobs to pioneer British technology ventures now and in the future.



Glocomms was founded in 2013 and since then they have gone on to establish themselves as the leading specialist IT and technology recruiters in the UK. Their team of expert consultants, based in London, has work relentlessly to develop a network of business experts in more than 60 countries around the world to ensure that their industry knowledge and client experience are incomparable. The team of over 750 consultants is located internationally in 12 offices, providing the company with a global perspective of the recruitment needs and demands of the technology industry. The firm provides expert solutions to permanent, contract and multi-hire talent searches to businesses in need of cyber security, enterprise, cloud and infrastructure, development and engineering, data and analytics and commercial services professionals. With 15 languages spoken throughout the company, Glocomms is proud to adopt a recruitment beyond borders approach when it comes to securing business-critical talent. They are also the preferred recruitment partner for over 70 world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International Group.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



