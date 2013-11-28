The Future of Car Rental in Canada to 2017: Market Profile - New Study Released

New Transportation market report from Timetric: "The Future of Car Rental in Canada to 2017: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- “The Future of Car Rental in Canada to 2017: Market Profile” is the result of extensive research on the travel and tourism industry covering car rentals in Canada. It provides detailed analysis on key trends and issues, market size and forecasts, key performance indicators and competitive landscape in the Canadian car rental market. The report also includes an overview of the Canadian travel and tourism industry covering key trends, barriers to tourism and tourist attractions with a detailed SWOT analysis of the tourism industry in Canada. Review and forecast data for tourism demand factors and market indicators has also been included in the report. This report also provides an overview of the leading companies in the car rentals market in Canada.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
The report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights, including:
- A detailed coverage of the travel and tourism industry in Canada
- A comprehensive analysis of the car rental market in Canada
- Profile of the top car rental operating in Canada
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain insights into the travel and tourism industry covering the car rental market in Canada
- Take strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data provided in the report
- Identify key trends and issues, key performance indicators and competitive landscape in the car rental market in Canada
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Discount Car & Truck Rentals Ltd, All-time Car Rental Corporation, Budget Rent-A-Car BC Ltd, RIZ Rent a Car and Truck Ltd, CanaDream Corporation
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