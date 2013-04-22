Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Future of Direct Communications Technologies and Proximity-based Applications and Services market report to its offering



There are a number of technologies that may be deployed that all provide the ability for devices to "discover" one another, although over different distances ranging from centimeters (Near Field Communications), to meters (Bluetooth), to 10s of meters (Wi-Fi). They also all provide the ability for the devices to communicate directly with one another without a centralized network. Some of these use direct communication as their primary mode of communication e.g. NFC or RFID. Others are more traditional networks which provide direct communication ability as an adjunct to their primary network functions e.g. LTE-Direct or Wi-Fi Direct.





