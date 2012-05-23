"The Future of Haircare: Consumption Trends and Product Preferences" - New Market Report

New Consumer Goods market report from Datamonitor: "The Future of Haircare: Consumption Trends and Product Preferences"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2012 -- Haircare brands are competing in an 'Era of Consequences'. A more careful consideration of the risks and consequences associated with consumption now characterize buying behavior. Haircare brands must therefore cater towards a more assured, claim savvy, and ultimately demanding shopper that is expressing more sophisticated haircare demands.
Scope of this Report
- Utilize product, consumer, and market intelligence to identify the most pervasive consumer needs and preferences shaping today's haircare market.
- Uncover and capitalize on the differing extents to which consumers and industry players prioritize various haircare claims.
- Identify and deliver the premiumization dimensions that are most important to haircare consumers, thereby starving the growing private label threat.
- Identify and capitalize on the most pervasive personalization expectations shaping today's haircare category.
- Access proprietary consumer opinion data highlighting the prevailing attitude/behavioral disconnect that continue to challenge natural haircare brand.
Report Highlights
Consumers are becoming more appearance conscious, with 7% more global consumers attaching importance to looking good in 2011 compared to 2008. Visual Culture has therefore not only withstood the pressure of the economic crisis but appears to be becoming an increasingly defining trend of today's global personal care landscape.
Datamonitor research shows that one fifth of consumers do not decide which haircare brands to purchase until they are in-store. For this sizable segment of consumers that make their product purchasing decisions at the point of sale, in-store marketing (including product claims) plays a particularly important role in guiding their product choice.
With as many as two in five consumers attaching importance to personalized haircare benefits (compared to 20% who do not), it is clear that individualistic desires will see haircare consumers being drawn to products offering a more intimate and personalized brand experience moving forwards.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are the key drivers of current and future haircare market growth? How can industry players look to capitalize on this?
- What are the most influential product claims shaping consumers haircare purchases? Which offer the greatest differentiation opportunities?
- How can haircare industry players use product scent/fragrance to impact consumer perceptions in a second sense, thereby enhancing brand appeal?
- What are the key consumer demands driving the personalization trend within haircare space? How do they vary by age, gender, and ethnicity?
- Which can be done to sustain momentum and differentiate a brand with the "green" haircare space?
