The Future of Instant Dry Yeast Market 2027 Advantages or Dis-Advantages, Industry Planing, Trends

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- Yeast is described as a fungus that is obtained from the by-product of sugarcane, called molasses. Instant dry yeast was brought into the market following the introduction of active dry yeast. These two categories of yeast mainly differ in texture, as instant dry yeast has a fine powdered texture dissimilar to the granular texture of active dry yeast. Instant dry yeast can be directly combined with dry ingredients and can also be mixed with water. It is observed that instant dry yeast has a faster rate of activity as compared to active dry yeast.



One of the significant growth propellers for the global instant dry yeast market is the extensive application of the product across the pharmaceuticals and food & beverages industries. Burgeoning demand for instant dry yeast is also attributed to its wide usage in the production of biofuels from agricultural food waste. In addition, low production cost of instant dry yeast is another key factor fuelling the global market growth.



Global Instant Dry Yeast Market Taxonomy



Based on product type:

- High-sugar Instant Dry Yeast

- Low-sugar Instant Dry Yeast



By end-use industry:

- Pharmaceuticals

- Food and Beverages

- Feed

- Others



Instant dry yeast finds a wide range of application in the food and beverages industry. Wine, beer, and bread are some of the common products that contain instant dry yeast. Countries such as the U.S., France, Italy, Germany, China, and the U.K., are known for their high consumption of these alcoholic drinks. According to the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV), these countries recorded over 126 million hectoliters of wine consumption in 2015. Hence, these countries contribute immensely to the rapid growth of the global instant dry yeast market.



Global Instant Dry Yeast Market – Regional Outlook

Europe is said to be spearheading the global instant dry yeast market and is expected to maintain its market dominance throughout the forecast period. France, Italy, Germany, the U.K., and Spain are the frontrunners in this market, owing to their high rate of wine consumption.



Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest market growth during the forecast period. The bread industry in Asia Pacific is a highly lucrative industry and its growth rate has surpassed that of Europe. This is mainly attributed to the hectic schedules among the working population, rising purchasing power of the consumers, and rapid urbanization which has led to the significant growth in demand for on the go breakfast products, which in turn has led to the growth in demand for instant dry yeast. Furthermore, the demand for alcoholic beverages, such as wine and beer, is increasing tremendously in Asia Pacific, with major demand coming from countries such as India, China, and Japan. These factors are highly responsible for the regional market growth in the forthcoming years.



North America is expected to record a substantial growth in demand for instant dry yeast during the forecast period. .The major driver for the growth of this market includes extensive usage of biofuels such as bio-ethanol. According to the Renewable Fuels Association, the U.S. exported 95.5 million gallons of bio-ethanol in April, 2016. Further, high consumption of alcoholic beverages is also contributing to the growth of this market.



Global Instant Dry Yeast Market – Key Competitors & Major Market Developments



The major players operating in the global instant dry yeast market include Asmussen Gmbh, AB Mauri Food, Angel Yeast Company, Fleischmann's Company, Hagold Hefe Gmbh, Lallemand Inc., Fleischmann's Yeast, and ACH Food Companies.



- On June 18, 2019, AB Mauri Food Inc. expanded its headquarters in the city of St. Louis, U.S. The expansion of this headquarter helped the company in expanding their yeast strain research and development center which will further develop the company's output.



- On September 10, 2019, ACH Food Companies Inc. acquired Anthony's Goods, a digital native brand for natural and organic food space. This acquisition was aimed at helping the company expand its product portfolio, thereby increasing its customer base.



