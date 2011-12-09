New Wireless market report from MindCommerce: "The Future of Mobile Payment Systems: Rise of the Mobile Wallet 2012-2017"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2011 -- Currently there are over 30 different mobile payment solutions each with their own technologies, advantages, and disadvantages. Existing mobile solutions are categorized based on the payment settlement methods that are prepaid (using smart cards or digital wallet), instant paid (direct debiting or off-line payments), and post paid (credit card or telephone bill).
This research evaluates the technologies, solutions, and services for current payment options. It analyzes the companies involved including solution providers, network operators, service providers, and finanical institutions. The research also predicts the future of payment systems 2012 to 2017 with an emphasis on mobile wallet solutions, ecosystem, and value chain. The report includes case study analysis of payments in India. This research is must reading for anyone involved in mobile commerce, especially those focused on payments, banking, and financial settlements.
Report Benefits
- Mobile banking market analysis
- Google Wallet SWOT analysis
- E-wallet Competitive analysis
- Understand mobile banking solutions
- Solutions for e-wallet's weakness points
- Identify mobile payment options
- Understand how to implement mobile banking
- Understand mobile payments methods and modes
- Identify the future of mobile payments
Audience:
- Mobile Network Operators
- Mobile Software Developers
- OSS/BSS Solution Providers
- Handset and Tablet Manufacturers
- Mobile Payment Service Providers
- Content and Applications Aggregators
- Wireless Privacy and Security Specialists
- Mobile Marketing and Advertising Providers
- Telecommunications Infrastructure Providers
