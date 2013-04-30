The Future of Oxford at Mepc Milton Park

Oxford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Milton Park invited children from Kidsunlimited to see the start of the groundworks for its £15 million construction of Oxfordshire's only new Grade A office accommodation. The new buildings will be completed in 2014 and Milton Park has worked closely with the neighbouring nursery to create opportunities for the children to be involved at various stages of the project.



Paul Evans, Nursery Manager at kidsunlimited Milton Park says"



“kidsunlimited are delighted to see further development of the Milton Park site. It’s been great that Milton Park has encouraged cooperation with the nursery and the children loved finding out what the workmen were doing and wearing their Hi-Vis vests. It was also a good opportunity to feed the children’s natural curiosity and for the children to investigate their surroundings in a safe way.”



The 101 and 102 Park Drive will consist of two buildings which will provide 27,970 and 27,588 sq ft of office accommodation, constructed to offer companies the flexibility to take the space needed now with the option to expand in the future.



Andrew Barlow, commercial director at MEPC, explains, "This development is a very real demonstration of the confidence MEPC has in the Oxford region. These buildings will appeal to local businesses looking to expand but Milton Park and the Oxfordshire area attracts national and international interest from organisations looking to locate here. We invited Kids Unlimited to help us kick-start the construction project because as well as being the closest neighbours to the new development, they are a vital resource for Milton Park.



We are also proud to be able to share the benefits of this development, right from the start, with the children of the community. For them to see two office buildings constructed and be involved at appropriate stages will be an exciting experience."



Milton Park is a science and business park with over 220 companies employing over 6,500 staff. Close to the UK's leading university at Oxford, this business estate is part of the Science Vale UK Enterprise Zone with benefits such as business rates relief and a successful and growing local economy.



Caption for photograph: James Dipple and Andrew Barlow with KidsUnlimited



About Milton Park

Purchased by MEPC in 1985, Milton Park is a thriving commercial environment and one of Europe’s largest business and science parks. Over 200 occupiers employ over 6,500 people to work at Milton Park. Close to the M4 and M40 and with fast rail links from Didcot Parkway to London, Bristol, Oxford and Reading, Milton Park is an ideal location for national and international business.



