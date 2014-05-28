The Future of Presenting and Marketing Real Estate by Viddeo.biz

Yorkshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Viddeo.biz a leader in Estate Agent Marketing, announced a new way of attracting property buyers to participating estate agents for a small monthly fee. The method transforms still photographs into dynamic and effective presentations that gives clients a genuine feel for the property being offered.



Viddeo creates a personalised YouTube Channel and a Promotional Viddeo along with featured listings appearing on their channel.



Viddeo provides an iPhone optimised description for EVERY listing, showing the reference number, price in 3 Major Currencies, the main image and more. Built-in features let the user contact the Estate Agent directly via phone, text or email simply by tapping buttons. Social Media Links are also included. Each Property is shown on a Map and has the ability to get directions from any location, a link to the full property details is provided in multiple languages where available.



A Comprehensive iPhone app showing a searchable page of all the Agents Listings, the Agents Logo, a Mortgage calculator, Social Media Buttons, a map with directions to the Agents Office, a link to their main website, a favourites button and a contact page.



More About Viddeo.biz

Founded in 2011, Viddeo.biz is helping many Estate Agents with Their Marketing.



The company's mission statement is "Viddeo.biz Property The Way It Should Be Seen".



CONTACT INFORMATION

Viddeo.biz

Attention: Barbara Brough

29 Bankside,

Hull, Yorkshire HU5 1SY

Phone: 44 (0) 800 081 1939

Website: https://www.viddeo.biz/

Email: info@viddeo.biz