Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Future of Retailing in Australia to 2018 - Consumer and retailer trends, issues and market dynamics market report to its offering

Summary

The Future of Retailing in Australia to 2018 report, published by Conlumino, provides a detailed analysis of both the historic and forecast market data of retail sales of different product segments across key channels in Australia. In addition, it provides an overview of changing consumer and retail trends, the influence of various economic variables on the retail industry, innovations in retail, and an analysis of vital developments in major retail channels.

It provides detailed quantitative analysis of past and future trends, crucially providing retail sales data not just by channel and by product, but showing product sales through different channels. This allows marketers interested in retailing to determine how to account for the development of retail trade overall and to know which channels are showing growth for which products in the coming years.



Data sets are provided for 2008 through to 2018, with actuals being provided for 2013. All initial market sizing and analysis is conducted in local currency in order to ensure local trends are reflected in the data before conversion into other currencies.



Key Findings

- The rise in online retailing, expansion of international retailers, and M-commerce are key to industry's growth in Australia

- There is a notable increase in consumers who shop online and prefer omni-channel shopping

- Overseas retailers are gaining traction among Australian consumers, while the domestic players lag behind in online initiatives

- Hypermarkets, supermarkets, and hard discounters will remain as key retail channels, while online records highest growth rate



Synopsis

- The Future of Retailing in Australia to 2018is a detailed industry report providing comprehensive analysis of the emerging trends, forecasts, and opportunities in the Australian retail market

- The report is a result of a thorough analysis of consumer trends, changing economic and population factors, and the influence of internet and technology in the retail industry.

- The report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights of the changing retail dynamics across various product segments across different channels; with in-depth analysis of 26 product categories and 17 retail channels.

- This report provides detailed data on the size and development of retail sales of individual product types through specific retail channels and formats in Australia. It provides a detailed and comprehensive quantitative analysis of the trends affecting market development through both historic and forecast data.

- It provides an overview of key competitive trends across major retail channels, along with retail innovations in Australia.



ReasonsToBuy

- The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Australian retail market for companies already operating in, and those wishing to enter the Australian retail market.

- Understand which channels and products will be the major winners and losers over the coming years and plan accordingly, covering 26 products, across 12 product sectors that include: Clothing, Footwear, Books, News and Stationery, Electrical and Electronics, Food and Grocery, Personal Care, Furniture and Floor Coverings, Home and Garden Products, Music, Video and Entertainment Software, Sports and Leisure Equipment, Sports and Leisure Equipment, Luggage and Leather Goods

- Detailed channel coverage is provided, covering 26 products, across four channel groups that include: General Retailers, Specialist Retailers, Value Retailers, and Online Retailers.

- Benefit from a detailed analysis of vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the retail market.

- Monitor the competitive landscape with the analysis of key trends which are shaping the competitive landscape of major retail channels.



Companies Mentioned



Woolworths Australia, Coles, Specialty Fashion Group, HandM Australia, Country Road, Zara Australia, Gap Australia, F1RST Tax and Duty Free, DFS Galleria, LS travel retail, JR Group, Topshop, Miss Selfridge, Hollister, Uniqlo Australia



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156867/the-future-of-retailing-in-australia-to-2018-consumer-and-retailer-trends-issues-and-market-dynamics.html

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Roger Campbell

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United States

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