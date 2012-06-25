The Future of Retailing in Europe to 2016 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2012 -- Future forecasts and historic market data can improve market and strategic planning- Understand which channels and products will be the major winners and losers in the coming years- Know the share of sales between different products in your key channels and how this will develop- Assess the impact of economic recession and recovery on market growth



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



The Future of Retailing in Europe to 2016 report is based upon an extensive, cross-country, industry research program which brings together Canadean’s research, modelling and analysis expertise in order to develop uniquely detailed market data. It provides detailed quantitative analysis of past and future retail trends, crucially providing retail sales data not just by channel and by product, but showing product sales through different channels. This allows marketers interested in retailing to determine how to account for the development of the retail trade overall and to know which channels are showing growth for which products in the coming years. It aims to capture the shift to new channels depending on the country, the effects of recession, and shifting consumer behaviour thereby providing timely, highly comparable analysis of the retail markets. Data sets are provided for 2006 through to 2016, with actuals being provided for 2011. All initial market sizing and analysis is conducted in local currency in order to ensure that local trends are reflected in the data before conversion into other currencies.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



Consumers have been reacting to the effects of the global recession including the following recovery period on their discretionary spending and retail markets have been no exception. While the country by country market changes have varied, nowhere has been left totally untouched.This report quantitatively examines the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns including how changes in consumers’ behaviour have affected the retail sector for different productcategories and channels.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?



This report provides detailed data on the size and development of retail sales of individual product types through specific retail channels and formats in Europe. It provides a detailed and comprehensive quantitative analysis of the trends affecting retail market development through both historic and forecast data.



Key Features and Benefits



Category coverage is provided to cover 25 products, across eight product groups that include: Apparel, Accessories and Luxury Goods, Books, News and Stationery, Electricals and Electronics, Food and Grocery, Furniture and Floor Coverings, Home and Garden Products, Music, Video and Entertainment Software, and Sports and Leisure Equipment.



Channel coverage is provided to cover 17 channels, across four channel groups that include: General Retailers, Specialist Retailers, Value Retailers, and Online Retailers.



Forecasts allow marketers to understand the future pattern of retail market trends, from winners and losers to category and channel dynamics, and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which they want to compete in the future.



Key Highlights

The Top five EU countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK) continue to dominate European retail sales, but their combined share is expected to decline from nearly 60% in 2006 to less than 50% by 2016. Russia is expected to contribute nearly 20% towards the regional retail sales by 2016.



Romania, Russia and Ukraine are the only countries in which retail sales are expected to grow in double digits annually in the forecast period.



Norway, Denmark and Austria occupy the top three ranks in terms of per-capita retail spend, respectively, in the region in 2011



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/82283/the-future-of-retailing-in-europe-to-2016.html