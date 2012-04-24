"The Future of Retailing in Japan to 2016" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Canadean, "The Future of Retailing in Japan to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2012 -- "The Future of Retailing in Japan to 2016" is based upon an extensive, cross-country, industry research program which brings together Canadean's research, modelling and analysis expertise in order to develop uniquely detailed market data. It provides detailed quantitative analysis of past and future trends - crucially providing retail sales data not just by channel and by product, but showing product sales through different channels. This allows marketers interested in retailing to determine how to account for the development of retail trade overall and to know which channels are showing growth for which products in the coming years. It aims to capture the shift to new channels depending on the country, the effects of recession, shifting consumer behaviour; thereby providing timely, highly comparable analysis of the retail markets. Data sets are provided for 2006 through to 2016, with actual being provided for 2011. All initial market sizing and analysis is conducted in local currency in order to ensure local trends are reflected in the data before conversion into other currencies.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Consumers have been reacting to the effects of the global recession and the following recovery period on their discretionary spending - retail markets have been no exception. While the country by country market changes have varied, nowhere has been left totally untouched.This report quantitatively examines the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns - how changes in consumers' behaviour have affected retail sector for different product categories and channels.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report provides detailed data on the size and development of retail sales of individual product types through specific retail channels and formats in Japan. It provides a detailed and comprehensive quantitative analysis of the trends affecting market development through both historic and forecast data.
Key Highlights
Hypermarkets, supermarkets and hard-discounters continued to lead the channels followed by Convenience stores and gas stations; and Electrical and electronics specialists. Together, these three channels contributed nearly half of retail sales in 2011
Share of online channel is expected to reach mid single digits by 2016 from current low single digits
Scope
Detailed category coverage is provided, covering 25 products, across eight product groups that include: Apparel, Accessories and Luxury Goods, Book, News and Stationery, Electricals and Electronics, Food and Grocery, Furniture and Floor Coverings, Home and Garden Products, Music, Video and Entertainment Software, and Sports and Leisure Equipment.
