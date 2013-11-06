Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Future of Retailing in the UK to 2017 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis



Future forecasts and historic market data can improve market and strategic planning- Understand which channels and products will be the major winners and losers in the coming years.



Know the share of sales between different products in your key channels and how this will develop- Assess the impact of economic recession and recovery on market growth.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



"The Future of Retailing in UK to 2017" is based upon an extensive, cross-country, industry research program which brings together research, modelling, and analysis expertise in order to develop uniquely detailed market data. It provides detailed quantitative analysis of past and future trends - crucially providing retail sales data not just by channel and by product, but showing product sales through different channels. This allows marketers interested in retailing to determine how to account for the development of retail trade overall and to know which channels are showing growth for which products in the coming years. It aims to capture the shift to new channels depending on the country, the effects of recession, and shifting consumer behaviour; thereby providing timely, highly comparable analysis of the retail markets. Data sets are provided for 2007 through to 2017, with actuals being provided for 2012. All initial market sizing and analysis is conducted in local currency in order to ensure local trends are reflected in the data before conversion into other currencies.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



In 2012, UK retail sales grew at a CAGR of 0.85%. expects retail sales in the country to grow at a CAGR of 2.20% during the forecast period.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



Consumers have been reacting to the effects of the global recession and the following recovery period on their discretionary spending - retail markets have been no exception. While the country by country market changes have varied, nowhere has been left totally untouched. This report quantitatively examines the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns - how changes in consumers' behaviour have affected the retail sector for different product categories and channels.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?



This report provides detailed data on the size and development of retail sales of individual product types through specific retail channels and formats in UK. It provides a detailed and comprehensive quantitative analysis of the trends affecting market development through both historic and forecast data.



Key Features and Benefits



Detailed category coverage is provided, covering 25 products, across eight product groups that include: Apparel, Accessories and Luxury Goods, Book, News and Stationery, Electricals and Electronics, Food and Grocery, Furniture and Floor Coverings, Home and Garden Products, Music, Video and Entertainment Software, and Sports and Leisure Equipment.



Detailed channel coverage is provided, covering 17 products, across four channel groups that include: General Retailers, Specialist Retailers, Value Retailers, and Online Retailers.



Forecasts allow marketers to understand the future pattern of market trends, from winners and losers to category and channel dynamics, and therefore quickly and easily identify the key areas in which they want to compete in the future.



Key Market Issues



According to a recent study by the Centre for Retail Research, an estimated 22% of, or 61,930, high street stores will close by 2018.



Key Highlights



General retailers was the largest channel group with hypermarkets, supermarkets and hard discounters recording the highest sales among the various channels under the general retailers channel group during the review period. The convenience stores (including independents) and gas stations channel recorded the second highest sales.



Consumers in the UK have been purchasing private label products as they cut back on their spending, believing them to be of similar quality as national branded products.



Click and Collect services have been gaining popularity in the UK retail market as more and more shoppers prefer to pick up their online purchases in-store.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145460/the-future-of-retailing-in-the-uk-to-2017.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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