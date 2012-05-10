Recently published research from BRICdata, "The Future of the Active, Smart and Sustainable Packaging Industry in the BRIC Countries", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2012 -- The Brazilian active, smart and sustainable packaging industry valued US$X.X billion in 2011. Recently, consumer demand for active, smart and sustainable packaging products has increased, especially in the areas of food and beverages, personal care and cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. The industry is expected to record a CAGR of 8.80% over the forecast period, to reach a projected value of US$X.X billion in 2016.
The Russian smart, active and sustainable packaging industry valued US$X.X billion in 2011. Over the forecast period, it is expected to record a CAGR of 7.14% to reach a projected value of US$X billion in 2016. Although this growth is expected to be driven by increased demand from the food and beverages, and personal care industries, the use of intelligent packaging technologies by pharmaceutical companies is expected to increase over the forecast period.
The Indian active, smart and sustainable packaging industry valued US$X.X billion in 2011, and is projected to record a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period. By 2016, it is expected to reach a value of US$X.X billion.
The Chinese active, smart and sustainable packaging industry valued US$XX.X billion in 2011. Notably, high consumer awareness, the increasing popularity of smart and sustainable packaging among leading companies and the adoption of environmentally friendly technology in sustainable packaging production have all helped to increase overall demand for active, smart and sustainable packaging in China. Consequently, the value of the industry is expected to record a CAGR of 5.69% over the forecast period to reach a projected figure of US$XX.X billion in 2016.
Key Highlights
- The expansion of the Brazilian food and beverage industry has stimulated the growth of active, smart and sustainable packaging in Brazil. Moreover, a large number of domestic and international companies, including Nestle, PepsiCo, and Coca-Cola recently strengthened their presence in the Brazilian food and beverage industry. This resulted in an overall increase in demand for packaging, including active, smart and sustainable packaging.
- Among Russian food and beverage companies, vacuum packaging is considered a key active packaging solution. Notably, vacuum packaging eliminates oxygen from packaging, preserves the quality of products and extends their shelf lives. This new packaging solution helps companies cater to the growing demand for fresh, high quality products among Russian consumers.
- The Indian sustainable packaging category valued US$X.XX billion in 2011 and is currently growing more rapidly than the overall packaging industry. Specifically, the sustainable packaging category is currently recording annual growth of 25%, while the overall packaging industry is recording annual growth of 20% and is expected to reach a projected value of US$X.XX billion in 2016.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: SIG Combibloc Group, Braskem S.A., Rexam PLC, Tetra Pak International SA, Stora Enso Oyj, Ecolean AB, Klockner Pentaplast, Piramal Glass Ltd., Uflex Ltd., Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Holdings Limited
