New Food market report from Canadean: "The Future of the Dairy Food Market in Austria to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2014 -- The Future of the Dairy Food Market in Austria to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape" is the result of Canadean's extensive market and company research. This report presents detailed analysis on the Dairy Food consumption trends in Austria, historic and forecast Dairy Food consumption volumes and values at market and category level. It also provides indispensable data on brand share, distribution channels, profiles of companies active in the global Dairy Food market along with latest industry news, in addition to mergers & acquisitions. This report brings together Canadean Intelligence's research, modeling, and analysis expertise in order to develop uniquely detailed market data. This allows domestic and foreign companies to identify the market dynamics to account for Dairy Food sales overall and to know which categories and segments are showing growth in the coming years.
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Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
- This report provides authoritative and granular data on the Dairy Food market in Austria and, in doing so fills the gaps in marketers' understanding of trends and the components of change behind them.
- Based upon extensive primary and secondary research to provide comprehensive and granular data, this report allows marketers to confidently update their strategic and tactical plans.
- Marketers need data on volume and value changes, brand dynamics and distribution trends in order to effectively plan strategies.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
This report examines the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns, including the effects of consumers' behavior on total volumes, values, brands selected and types of product chosen.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides the latest, detailed data on dynamics in Austria Dairy Food market, providing marketers with the essential data to understand their own, and their competitors' position in the market and the information to accurately identify where to compete in the future.
Key Features and Benefits
Detailed category coverage is provided, covering three product segments that include:
- Butter & Spreadable Fats
- Cheese
- Cream
- Milk
- Puddings/Desserts
- Yogurt
Detailed product sales segmentation (for both volumes and values) is provided, including brand data, and sales by distribution channel, at the product category level.
Future forecasts allow marketers to understand the future pattern of market trends from winners and losers to category dynamics and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which they want to compete in the future.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Nestle SA, Unilever PLC, Itochu Corporation, Lotte Holdings Co Ltd., JBS SA, Mondelez International Inc., Wm Morrison Supermarkets, Kirin Holdings Company Limited, Danone SA, Groupe Lactalis S.A.
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