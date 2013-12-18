Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- The Future of the Dairy Food Market in Singapore to 2017 is the result of Canadean's extensive market research. The report presents detailed analysis on the Dairy Food consumption trends in Singapore, historic and forecast Dairy Food consumption volumes and values at market and category level, brand share and distribution channel data. This report brings together Canadean Intelligence's research, modeling and analysis expertise in order to develop uniquely detailed market data. This allows domestic and foreign companies to identify the market dynamics to account for Dairy Food sales overall and to know which categories and segments are showing growth in the coming years.



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Introduction and Landscape:



Why was the report written?



This report provides authoritative and granular data on the Dairy Food market in Singapore and, in doing so fills the gaps in marketers' understanding of trends and the components of change behind them.



Based upon extensive primary and secondary research to provide comprehensive and granular data, this report allows marketers to confidently update their strategic and tactical plans.



Marketers need data on volume and value changes, brand dynamics and distribution trends in order to effectively plan strategies.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



This report examines the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns, including the effects of consumers' behavior on total volumes, values, brands selected and types of product chosen.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?



The report provides the latest, detailed data on dynamics in Singapore Dairy Food market, providing marketers with the essential data to understand their own, and their competitors' position in the market and the information to accurately identify where to compete in the future.



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Key Features and Benefits:



Detailed category coverage is provided, covering six product segments that include: Butter and Spreadable Fats, Cheese, Cream, Milk, Puddings/Desserts, Yogurt.



Detailed product sales segmentation (for both volumes and values) is provided, including brand data, and sales by distribution channel, at the product category level.



Future forecasts allow marketers to understand the future pattern of market trends from winners and losers to category dynamics and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which they want to compete in the future.



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