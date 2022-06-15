The Future of the Farm Equipment Market: Interesting Highlights and Emerging Vendors

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2022 -- The global farm equipment market is projected to grow from USD 99.4 billion in 2021 to USD 126.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. The demand for farm mechanization is also observed to have increased in the recent past, which is expected to further pick momentum as the population is rising up. Asia Oceania remains the key market for Farm Equipment, though the demand is also increasing in Europe, and North America.



Two-wheel drive segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period



The two-wheel drive segment is estimated to lead the market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. These tractors are popular among emerging countries such as India, China, and Japan with small farm sizes, as two-wheel drive tractors are less expensive, and their repair costs are less. According to the Indian Council of Food and Agriculture, only 40-45 % of cultivated land will be mechanized in 2021. This makes India an even more lucrative market.



The 31–70 HP farm tractor is expected to hold the largest market in farm tractor rental market in 2021



Tractors hold the largest share among all the rented farm equipment. Companies collaborate with application companies to promote leasing businesses and encourage farmers to use farm equipment at affordable prices. For instance, SEMA Equipment (US), a dealer for John Deere, charges USD 100/hr for 6E series, USD 140 for 7R series, USD 150/hr for 8RT/R, and USD 180/hr for 9RT/R series. In August 2021, Sonalika launched the app to bridge the gap between farmers and hi-tech farm machinery, from land preparation to harvesting. The app connects the farmers with a huge range of machinery renters that offer high-tech agricultural implements on rent within their vicinity.



Asia Oceania is estimated to be the dominant regional market



India is the largest market for tractors in the world. However, tractor sales, particularly of small-powered tractors with 31-50 HP, witnessed a decline of 12.7% in the first half of FY 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, since the government deemed agriculture essential, relaxations in restrictions have boosted tractors sales from May 2020. The rolling out of various government schemes and loan waivers for farmers and the promotion of farm mechanization are also expected to boost the Indian tractor market. Regulations would mainly drive the Indian farm industry



Key Market Players:



The farm equipment market is consolidated. John Deere (US), AGCO Corporation (US), CNH Industrial (UK), Kubota Corporation (Japan), and CLAAS (Germany) are the top players in the Farm Equipment market. New product development, partnership and joint venture strategy have been the most dominating strategy adopted by major players from 2018 to 2021, which helped them to innovate on their offerings and broaden their customer base.



