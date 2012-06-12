The Future of the Feminine Hygiene Market in France, to 2016 - New Market Research Report

New Consumer Goods market report from Canadean: "The Future of the Feminine Hygiene Market in France, to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2012 -- This report provides authoritative and granular data on the Feminine Hygiene market in France and, in doing so fills the gaps in marketers' understanding of trends and the components of change behind them. Based upon extensive primary and secondary research to provide comprehensive and granular data, this report allows marketers to confidently update their strategic and tactical plans. Marketers need data on volume and value changes, brand dynamics and distribution trends in order to effectively plan strategies
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Consumers have been reacting to the effects of the global recession, including the following recovery period, on their discretionary spending, and consumer markets have been no exception. While the country by country market changes have varied, no country has been left totally untouched.This report examines the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns, including the effects of consumers' behavior on total volumes, values, brands selected and types of product chosen.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides the latest detailed data on dynamics in the French Feminine Hygiene market, providing marketers with the essential data to understand their own, and their competitors', position in the market and the information to accurately identify where to compete in the future.
Scope
Detailed category coverage is provided, covering five product segments that include: Internal Cleansers and Sprays, Pantiliners and Shields, Sanitary Pads, Tampons and Women's Disposable Razors and Blades and Shave Creams.
Detailed product sales segmentation (for both volumes and values) is provided, including brand data and sales by distribution channel, at the product category level.
Future forecasts allow marketers to understand the future pattern of market trends from winners and losers to category dynamics and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which they want to compete in the future.
Reasons to Get this Report
The report provides a unique mix of highly granular market data, based upon detailed industry research, in order to offer a detailed insight into the trends and dynamics affecting the Feminine Hygiene in France
Segmentation of the market provides detailed data for marketers on the value, volume, brand and distribution data, to give unparalleled insight into the market.
