The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Venezuela to 2017 - New Market Research Report

New Manufacturing market report from World Market Intelligence: "The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Venezuela to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- - The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Venezuela to 2017 is a data only report providing extensive and highly detailed time series consumption data on primary and outer packaging in the market.
- The report provides in-depth quantitative data on retail Food packaging, covering key segmentations such as pack material and type, closure material and type, outer and multi-pack information, for the latest financial year (current year) and the extreme ends of the historical and forecast periods.
- Detailed tables and charts provide a comprehensive breakdown of packaging consumption to clearly establish market trends, packaging dynamics and future growth areas.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
Packaging companies require a detailed understanding of packaging consumption by individual product categories in order to align their sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market. This report clarifies in detail, by product category, where the growth opportunities are in packaging materials and types to enable effective market planning.
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What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
As consumers' product demands evolve the dynamics between different packaging types also evolve - favoring some packaging types and formats and leaving others increasingly out of line with demand patterns. As a result, understanding the shifting market dynamics is key to ensuring maximum sales in the future.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The differing growth rates in overall product category sales, as well as changes in packaging within those categories, drive fundamental shifts in the market. This report provides detailed, authoritative data on these changes for marketers.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides the latest data on market dynamics in the Venezuela Food packaging market, providing marketers with essential data in order to understand their own position in the market and to identify where to compete in the future.
Key Features and Benefits
Detailed category coverage is provided, covering 17 product categories that include: Bakery and Cereals, Chilled and Deli Foods, Confectionery, Dairy Food, Dried Food, Fish and Seafood, Fruit and Vegetables, Ice Cream, Meat, Oils and Fats, Pasta and Noodles, Prepared Meals, Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces, Savory Snacks, Soups, Syrups and Spreads and Soy Products.
Product category level shares of different packaging materials and types, closure materials and types, and outer packaging materials and types are provided for 2007, 2012 and 2017. The report also provides multi-pack materials and types for 2012.
Forecasts allow marketers to understand the future pattern of market trends, and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which they want to compete.
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