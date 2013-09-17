The Future of the Fragrances Market in the US to 2017 - New Market Research Report

New Consumer Goods market report from Canadean: "The Future of the Fragrances Market in the US to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- The Future of the Fragrances Market in the US to 2017 is the result of Canadean's extensive market research. The report presents detailed analysis on the Fragrances consumption trends in the US, historic and forecast Fragrances consumption volumes and values at market and category level, brand share and distribution channel data. This report brings together Canadean Intelligence's research, modeling and analysis expertise in order to develop uniquely detailed market data. This allows domestic and foreign companies to identify the market dynamics to account for Fragrances sales overall and to know which categories and segments are showing growth in the coming years.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
- This report provides authoritative and granular data on the Fragrances market in the US and, in doing so fills the gaps in marketers' understanding of trends and the components of change behind them.
- Based upon extensive primary and secondary research to provide comprehensive and granular data, this report allows marketers to confidently update their strategic and tactical plans.
- Marketers need data on volume and value changes, brand dynamics and distribution trends in order to effectively plan strategies.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
This report examines the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns, including the effects of consumers' behavior on total volumes, values, brands selected and types of product chosen.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides the latest, detailed data on dynamics in the US Fragrances market, providing marketers with the essential data to understand their own, and their competitors' position in the market and the information to accurately identify where to compete in the future.
Key Features and Benefits
Detailed category coverage is provided, covering three product segments that include: Female Fragrances, Male Fragrances, Unisex Fragrances.
Detailed product sales segmentation (for both volumes and values) is provided, including brand data, and sales by distribution channel, at the product category level.
Future forecasts allow marketers to understand the future pattern of market trends from winners and losers to category dynamics and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which they want to compete in the future.
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