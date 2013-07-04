Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Future of the Male Toiletries Market in South Africa to 2017 market report to its offering

The Future of the Male Toiletries Market in South Africa to 2017 is the result of extensive market research. The report presents detailed analysis on the Male Toiletries consumption trends in South Africa, historic and forecast Male Toiletries consumption volumes and values at market and category level, brand share and distribution channel data. This report brings together Intelligence's research, modeling and analysis expertise in order to develop uniquely detailed market data. This allows domestic and foreign companies to identify the market dynamics to account for Male Toiletries sales overall and to know which categories and segments are showing growth in the coming years.



- This report provides authoritative and granular data on the Male Toiletries market in South Africa and, in doing so fills the gaps in marketers' understanding of trends and the components of change behind them.



- Based upon extensive primary and secondary research to provide comprehensive and granular data, this report allows marketers to confidently update their strategic and tactical plans.



- Marketers need data on volume and value changes, brand dynamics and distribution trends in order to effectively plan strategies.



This report examines the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns, including the effects of consumers' behavior on total volumes, values, brands selected and types of product chosen.



The report provides the latest, detailed data on dynamics in South Africa Male Toiletries market, providing marketers with the essential data to understand their own, and their competitors' position in the market and the information to accurately identify where to compete in the future.



Detailed category coverage is provided, covering three product segments that include: Aftershaves and Colognes, Men's Disposable Razors and Blades, Post-shave Cosmetics - Men's, Pre-Shave Cosmetics - Men's.



Detailed product sales segmentation (for both volumes and values) is provided, including brand data, and sales by distribution channel, at the product category level.



Future forecasts allow marketers to understand the future pattern of market trends from winners and losers to category dynamics and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which they want to compete in the future.



