The Future of the Pasta and Noodles Market in Spain, to 2016 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2012 -- The Future of the Pasta and Noodles Market in Spain report presents detailed analysis on the Pasta and Noodles consumption trends in Spain, historic and forecast Pasta and Noodles consumption volumes and values at market and category level, brand share, and distribution channel data. This report brings together Canadean Intelligence's research, modeling and analysis expertise in order to develop uniquely detailed market data. This allows domestic and foreign companies to identify the market dynamics to account for Pasta and Noodles sales overall and to know which categories and segments are showing growth in the coming years



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

- This report provides authoritative and granular data on the Pasta and Noodles market in Spain and, in doing so fills the gaps in marketers’ understanding of trends and the components of change behind them

- Based upon extensive primary and secondary research to provide comprehensive and granular data, this report allows marketers to confidently update their strategic and tactical plans

- Marketers need data on volume and value changes, brand dynamics, and distribution trends, in order to effectively plan strategies



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Consumers have been reacting to the effects of the global recession including the following recovery period on their discretionary spending, and consumer markets have been no exception. While the country by country market changes have varied, no country has been left totally untouched.This report examines the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns, including the effects of consumers’ behavior on total volumes, values, brands selected, and types of product chosen.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The report provides the latest detailed data on dynamics in the Spanish Pasta and Noodles market, providing marketers with the essential data to understand their own, and their competitors’, position in the market, and the information to accurately identify where to compete in the future.



Key Features and Benefits

Detailed category coverage is provided, covering six product segments that include: Chilled Pasta, Dried Pasta, Ambient Pasta, Chilled Noodles, Dried Noodles, and Ambient Noodles.



Detailed product sales segmentation is provided for volumes and value, including brand data and sales by distribution channel, at the product category level.



Future forecasts allow marketers to understand the future pattern of market trends from winners and losers to category dynamics and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which they want to compete in the future.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/66185/the-future-of-the-pasta-and-noodles-market-in-spain-to-2016.html