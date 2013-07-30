The Future of the Wine Market in Austria to 2017 - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "The Future of the Wine Market in Austria to 2017" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- - The Future of the Wine Market in Austria to 2017 is the result of Canadean's extensive market research covering the Wine market in Austria.
- The report presents detailed data on the Wine consumption trends in Austria, providing historic and forecast consumption volume and value at market and category level, alcoholic strength (Fortified Wine), price segment (Still Wine), brand share data and distribution channel data.
- This report brings together Canadean Intelligence's research, modelling and analysis expertise in order to develop uniquely detailed market data. This allows domestic and foreign companies to identify the market dynamics to account for the Wine sales overall and to know which categories and segments are in the ascendency in the coming years.
Note: Segmentation data is subject to availability.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Summary
- This report provides authoritative and granular detail of the Wine market in Austria; and in doing so fills the gaps in marketers' understanding of market trends and the components of change causing them.
- Based upon extensive secondary research, this report provides comprehensive and granular insights that allows marketers to confidently update their strategic and tactical plans.
Scope
Detailed category coverage is provided, covering three product segments that include: Fortified Wine, Sparkling Wine, and Still Wine.
Detailed product sales segmentation for volumes is provided, including brand data (2009-12) and distribution channel data (2009-12), at the product category level.
Future forecasts allow marketers to understand the future pattern of market trends; from winners and losers to category dynamics and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which they want to compete in the future.
Reasons to Get This Report
The report provides a unique mix of highly granular market data, based upon detailed industry research, in order to offer a detailed insight into the trends and dynamics affecting Wine market in Austria.
Custom segmentation of the market provides unique views and insights for marketers on the volume, brand and distribution data, to give unparalleled insight into the market.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Future of the Wine Market in Finland to 2017
- The Future of the Wine Market in Malaysia to 2017
- The Future of the Wine Market in India to 2017
- The Future of the Wine Market in Spain to 2017
- The Future of the Wine Market in Portugal to 2017
- The Future of the Wine Market in Hungary to 2017
- The Future of the Wine Market in Philippines to 2017
- The Future of the Wine Market in Israel to 2017
- The Future of the Wine Market in Denmark to 2017
- The Future of the Wine Market in Belgium to 2017