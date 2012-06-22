The Future of the Wine Market in China, to 2016 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2012 -- The report provides the latest, highly detailed information on dynamics in Chinese Wine market, providing marketers with the essential information to understand their own, and their competitors’, position in the market and the information to accurately identify where to compete in the future.



Scope

- This report provides authoritative and granular details of the Wine markets in China; and in doing so fill the gaps in marketers’ understanding of market trends and the components of change causing them.



- Based upon an extensive primary and secondary research to provide a comprehensive and granular insight this report allows marketers to confidently update their strategic and tactical plans.



- The report accounts for volume and value changes, and brand dynamics.



Reasons to Buy

- The report provides a unique mix of highly granular market data, based upon detailed industry research, in order to offer detailed insight into the trends and dynamics affecting Wine market in China.



- Custom segmentation of the market provides unique views and insights for marketers on the value, volume, brands data, to give unparalleled insight into the market.



Key Highlights

- Detailed category coverage is provided, covering Chinese Fortified Wine market, Chinese Sparkling Wine market, and Still Wine market.



- Detailed product sales segmentation (for both volumes and values) are provided, including brand data at the product category level.



- Future forecasts allow the companies to understand the future pattern of market trends; from winners and losers to category dynamics and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which they want to compete in the future.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/62834/the-future-of-the-wine-market-in-china-to-2016.html