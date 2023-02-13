The Future of Threat Intelligence Market 2022-2026: Size by Components, Region, Emerging Trends, Technologies and Solutions

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2023 -- According to report published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Threat Intelligence Market size is projected to grow from USD 11.6 billion in 2021 to USD 15.8 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the R&D investments by governments and enterprises to develop robust threat intelligence solutions, and increase in the demand for professional and managed security services. The increasing venture capital funding and growing investments in threat intelligence to drive market growth.



IT and ITeS vertical to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



The IT and ITeS vertical includes IT solution and service providers, consulting companies, internet service providers, and communication companies. This vertical is constantly evolving in terms of the use of technologies, and is an early adopter of innovative technology solutions. It requires threat intelligence solutions at a large scale due to voluminous information produced daily. The increasing integration of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) with the daily activities of industries, families, governments, and consumers, along with the rising growth of cybersecurity, has led the information vertical to focus more on IT activities. Therefore, IT and ITeS holds the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.



North America has several prominent market players delivering threat intelligence solutions to all end-users in the region. The US and Canada both have strong economic conditions and are expected to be major contributors to the threat intelligence markets growth. The geographical presence, significant Research and Development (R & D) activities, partnerships, and acquisitions and mergers are the major factors for deploying threat intelligence and services.



The key players covered in the threat intelligence market include IBM (US), Cisco (US), Trend Micro (Japan), McAfee (US), Mimecast (UK), VMware (US), AT&T (US), Check Point (Israel), DXC Technology (US), Broadcom (US) and NSFOCUS (US). Other players include CrowdStrike (US), Juniper Networks (US), ThreatConnect (US), Fortinet (US), Anomali (US), Forcepoint (US), LookingGlass (US), LogRhythm (US), Recorded Future (US), Optiv (US), SecLytics (US), EclecticIQ (Netherlands), Cyware (US), Cymulate (US), CYFIRMA (Singapore), SOCRadar (US), and Keepnet Labs (UK).



