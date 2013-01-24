The Future of Travel and Tourism in Italy to 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- The report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights, including:



Historic and forecast tourist volumes covering the entire Italian travel and tourism industry

Detailed analysis of tourist spending patterns in Italy

The total, direct and indirect tourism output generated by each sector within the Italian travel and tourism industry

Employment and salary trends for various sectors in the Italian travel and tourism industry, such as accommodation, sightseeing and entertainment, foodservice, transportation, retail, travel intermediaries and others

Detailed market classification across each sector with analysis using similar metrics

Detailed analysis of the airline, hotel, car rental and travel intermediaries industries



Summary



Italy was ranked fifth by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in terms of inbound tourist arrivals and international tourist receipts. While the country experienced a decline in domestic tourism in 2011, inbound tourism continued to boom. Inbound tourism growth remained strong through the 2008 financial crisis and has remained robust even through the current debt crisis faced by the country, a testimony to Italys popularity among international travelers. Outbound tourism also rebounded after a minor downturn in 2009 to record positive growth during the review period.



Scope



This report provides an extensive analysis related to tourism demands and flows in Italy:



It details historic values for the Italian tourism industry for 20072011, along with forecast figures for 20122016

It provides comprehensive analysis of travel and tourism demand factors with values for both the 20072011 review period and the 20122016 forecast period

The report makes a detailed analysis and projection of domestic, inbound and outbound tourist flows in Italy

It provides employment and salary trends for various categories of the travel and tourism industry

It provides a comprehensive analysis of the airline, hotel, car rental and travel intermediaries industries with values for both the 20072011 review period and the 20122016 forecast period



Key Highlights



Italy was ranked fifth by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in terms of inbound tourist arrivals and international tourist receipts.

Italys inbound tourist arrival numbers remained robust despite the global financial meltdown in 2008 and the current debt crisis that is gripping Italy and the EU. Inbound tourist arrivals increased from 71.2 million in 2007 to 75.4 million in 2011, at a CAGR of 1.46%. Europe continues to be the largest source of inbound tourists with 68.6 million arrivals in 2011, followed by North America with 3.4 million.

Italy has a rich cultural and artistic legacy, which is reflected in the monumental churches, forts and castles, historical residences with gardens, archives and libraries, historical cities and towns, museums and archaeological sites, and convents located across the country.

Italy is a famous destination for tourists seeking cultural heritage tourism, as it has more UNESCO World Heritage Sites than any other listed country. Rome, Florence, Assisi, Venice, Siena, Pisa, Naples and Turin are its most renowned cities for art.

The Italian Government authority responsible for tourism is the Department for Development and Competitiveness of Tourism at the Prime Ministers Office, and is under the authority of the Minister of Tourism.

The accommodation sector accounted for the largest share of domestic tourist expenditure (46.2%) in 2011, followed by retail with 18.3% and foodservice with 16.9%.

The hotel market in Italy was negatively impacted by the debt crisis in the Eurozone. In 2009 its total revenue, including room revenue and non-room revenue, registered a decline of 10.5% compared to 2008, while revenue per available room (RevPAR) declined at a rate of 13.3%. However, the market recovered quickly with an improvement in global economic conditions.

Italy is ranked 30th for its air transport infrastructure by the World Economic Forum, in its Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Report 2011.

The Italian hotel sector is the second biggest hotel network in the world. It is second only to the US, and remains a leader in Europe and the Mediterranean region.



