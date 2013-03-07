The Future of Travel and Tourism in Italy to 2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- The report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights, including:

Scope

This report provides an extensive analysis related to tourism demands and flows in Italy:

- It details historic values for the Italian tourism industry for 2007–2011, along with forecast figures for 2012–2016

- It provides comprehensive analysis of travel and tourism demand factors with values for both the 2007–2011 review period and the 2012–2016 forecast period

- The report makes a detailed analysis and projection of domestic, inbound and outbound tourist flows in Italy

- It provides employment and salary trends for various categories of the travel and tourism industry

- It provides a comprehensive analysis of the airline, hotel, car rental and travel intermediaries industries with values for both the 2007–2011 review period and the 2012–2016 forecast period



Reasons to Buy

- Take strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to Italian travel and tourism industry

- Understand the demand-side dynamics within the Italian travel and tourism industry, along with key market trends and growth opportunities

- Identify the spending patterns of domestic, inbound and outbound tourists by individual categories.

- Analyze key employment and compensation data related to the travel and tourism industry in Italy



Key Highlights

- Italy was ranked fifth by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in terms of inbound tourist arrivals and international tourist receipts.

- Italy’s inbound tourist arrival numbers remained robust despite the global financial meltdown in 2008 and the current debt crisis that is gripping Italy and the EU. Inbound tourist arrivals increased from 71.2 million in 2007 to 75.4 million in 2011, at a CAGR of 1.46%. Europe continues to be the largest source of inbound tourists with 68.6 million arrivals in 2011, followed by North America with 3.4 million.

- Italy has a rich cultural and artistic legacy, which is reflected in the monumental churches, forts and castles, historical residences with gardens, archives and libraries, historical cities and towns, museums and archaeological sites, and convents located across the country.

- Italy is a famous destination for tourists seeking cultural heritage tourism, as it has more UNESCO World Heritage Sites than any other listed country. Rome, Florence, Assisi, Venice, Siena, Pisa, Naples and Turin are its most renowned cities for art.

- The Italian Government authority responsible for tourism is the Department for Development and Competitiveness of Tourism at the Prime Minister’s Office, and is under the authority of the Minister of Tourism.

- The accommodation sector accounted for the largest share of domestic tourist expenditure (46.2%) in 2011, followed by retail with 18.3% and foodservice with 16.9%.

- The hotel market in Italy was negatively impacted by the debt crisis in the Eurozone. In 2009 its total revenue, including room revenue and non-room revenue, registered a decline of 10.5% compared to 2008, while revenue per available room (RevPAR) declined at a rate of 13.3%. However, the market recovered quickly with an improvement in global economic conditions.

- Italy is ranked 30th for its air transport infrastructure by the World Economic Forum, in its Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Report 2011.

- The Italian hotel sector is the second biggest hotel network in the world. It is second only to the US, and remains a leader in Europe and the Mediterranean region.



Companies Mentioned



Alitalia – Compagnia Aerea Italiana SpA Meridiana fly SpA Blue Panorama Airlines SpA Air Italy SpA Jolly Hotels SpA Baglioni Hotels SpA UNA Hotels & Resorts Boscolo Hotels SpA Accor Hospitality Italia SRL Maggiore Rent SpA Savarent SpA ALD Automotive Italy Sixt Italy Europcar Italia SpA Welcome Travel Group SpA Bluvacanze SpA Bravo Geo Net SpA Uvet American Express Corporate Travel SpA eDreams Italy



