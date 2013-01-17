"The Future of Travel and Tourism in Russia to 2016" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "The Future of Travel and Tourism in Russia to 2016" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- The travel and tourism sector in Russia contributed 5.9% to the national GDP and 5.3% of the country's total employment in 2011. Investments in Russia's travel and tourism sector accounted for 3% of total investments in 2011. The growth in tourist volume can be attributed to factors such as the country's strong economy, rising disposable income levels and government initiatives to promote the country as an attractive tourist destination.
Key Highlights
- Russian outbound tourist volumes recorded consistent annual increases between 2007 and 2011 and grew at a CAGR of 6.75% to reach 44.5 million in 2011.
- Inbound tourism in Russia registered significant growth following the end of the Soviet Union. In 2011, 27.14 million foreign tourists from 225 countries visited Russia, with 64% coming from CIS countries.
- The periods of July-September and April-June are the preferred seasons for domestic tourism and are the summer and spring seasons in Russia. However, the largest growth in domestic tourism in the review period was recorded in October-December and January-March, periods which are associated with the harsh winter in Russia.
- Russia was ranked seventh in the world in terms of travel expenditure by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in 2011.
- The hotel market in Russia is highly developed in major cities such as Moscow and St. Petersburg, as well as in Black Sea resort towns such as Sochi. Other small cities with populations of around one million, such as Pereslavl-Zalessky, Ryazan, Irkutsk and Lipetsks, are currently registering increased construction of hotels.
- The tourism sector remains a low priority for the government. While the government announced a US$12 billion package to develop remote destinations with unique cultures, investments in improving hospitality education, increasing online retail presence, marketing and low-cost airlines also remain key requirements.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides an extensive analysis related to tourism demands and flows in Russia:
- It details historical values for the Russian tourism industry for 2007-2011, along with forecast figures for 2012-2016
- It provides comprehensive analysis of travel and tourism demand factors with values for both the 2007-2011 review period and the 2012-2016 forecast period
- The report makes a detailed analysis and projection of domestic, inbound and outbound tourist flows in Russia
- It provides employment and salary trends for various categories in the Russian travel and tourism industry
- It provides comprehensive analysis of the airline, hotel, car rental and travel intermediaries markets with values for both the 2007-2011 review period and the 2012-2016 forecast period
Reasons to Get this Report
- Take strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Russian travel and tourism industry
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Aeroflot OAO, Rossiya Airlines OJSC, JSC S7 Airlines, UTair Aviakompaniya OAO, AK Transaero OAO, Hotel Baltschug Kempinski, Rezidor Hotel Group Russia, Accor Hotels Russia, Heliopark Hotels & Resorts, Azimut Hotels, Sixt Russia, Axsel-rent, Avis Car Rental Russia, Hertz Russia, Europcar Russia, Intourist, TUI Russia & CIS, Russkiy Express, Coral Travel, Natalie Tours
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Future of Travel and Tourism in Canada to 2016
- The Future of Travel and Tourism in South Korea to 2016
- The Future of Travel and Tourism in India to 2016
- The Future of Travel and Tourism in China to 2016
- The Future of Travel and Tourism in Brazil to 2016
- Future of Travel and Tourism in Mexico to 2016
- The Future of Travel and Tourism in Turkey to 2016
- The Future of Travel Intermediaries in the Philippines to 2016: Market Profile
- The Future of Travel Intermediaries in South Korea to 2016: Market Profile
- The Future of Travel Intermediaries in Brazil to 2016: Market Profile