The Future of Travel and Tourism in Spain to 2016 New Report

Key Highlights

- According to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), investment in travel and tourism in Spain totaled EUR13.3 billion (US$17.5 billion) in 2011; 5.6% of total national investment. Capital investment in tourism decreased during the review period, registering the largest decline of 26.9% in 2010.

- Instability in African countries such as Egypt and Libya and the visit of Pope Benedict XVI in 2011 helped to ensure positive growth in the tourism sector.

- According to Eurostat, Spain was the most common tourism destination in the EU for inbound tourists, with almost a quarter share (23.2 %) of the EU-27, based on total nights spent in tourist accommodation.

- Spain boasts a rich cultural heritage and natural landscapes. There are a large number of museums, art galleries, theatres, and castles which attract tourists throughout the year. It is home to over 40 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. A large number of events, festivals, parades and carnivals are celebrated in Spain throughout the year based on music, art, history and fashion, among others.

- Spain faces intense competition from other European neighbors such as France and Germany. According to the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report by the World Economic Forum, Spain ranks eighth on the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index (TTCI) in 2011. Neighboring European countries such as Switzerland, Germany, France, Austria and Sweden hold the top five ranks.

- The Spanish airline industry has witnessed the growth of low-cost carriers during the review period due to the increasing price sensitivity of customers. The number of seats available for low-cost carriers increased at a CAGR of 6.45% over the review period, while that of full-service carriers decreased at a CAGR of 4.34%.

- The hotel market in Spain was negatively impacted by the debt crisis in the Eurozone. In 2009 its total revenue, including room revenue and non-room revenue, registered a decline of 10.5% compared to 2008, while revenue per available room (RevPAR) declined at a rate of 13.3%. However, the market recovered quickly with an improvement in global economic conditions.

- To fortify their position in the market, car rental companies carried out promotional activities such as deals and discounts, value-added services and internet marketing, and also introduced technology such as satellite navigation. The car rental industry in Spain witnessed the growth of eco-friendly electric cars.

- Packaged tours, in which two or more components of travel such as air tickets, hotel accommodation and car rentals are bundled together, are increasingly preferred by customers in Spain as they are easy to purchase and often provide savings compared to independent purchases.



