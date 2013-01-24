The Future of Travel and Tourism in Spain to 2016: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- The report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights, including:



- Historic and forecast tourist volumes covering the entire Spanish travel and tourism industry

- Detailed analysis of tourist spending patterns in Spain

- The total, direct and indirect tourism output generated by each sector within the Spanish travel and tourism industry

- Employment and salary trends for various sectors in the Spanish travel and tourism industry, such as accommodation, sightseeing and entertainment, foodservice, transportation, retail, travel intermediaries and others

- Detailed market classification across each sector with analysis using similar metrics

- Detailed analysis of the airline, hotel, car rental and travel intermediaries industries



Summary



Travel and tourism's direct contribution to the national GDP in Spain was 5.3% in 2011, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council. During the review period 20072011, the total number of trips undertaken by residents, including both domestic and international trips, increased from 156.7 million in 2007 to 184.1 million in 2011, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.09%. While outbound and domestic trips increased at a healthy review-period CAGR of 5.90% and 3.96% respectively, inbound tourism declined at a CAGR of -1.57% due to the prevailing economic conditions in Europe. Domestic tourist volume accounted for 93% of the countrys total tourist volume in 2011. During the same year Spain had 171.3 million domestic tourists and recorded a review-period CAGR of 3.96%. The increase in volume of domestic tourists is being driven by the growth of low-cost airlines offering affordable flying options, discounts offered by tour operators, as well as the popularity of festivals such as La Tomatina and San Fermin. The most popular tourist destinations in the country include Barcelona, Madrid, Seville, Ibiza and the Costa Brava, which are known for their natural beauty, architectural masterpieces, museums, festivals, events, beaches and nightlife.



Scope



This report provides an extensive analysis related to tourism demands and flows in Spain:



It details historical values for the Spanish tourism industry for 20072011, along with forecast figures for 20122016



It provides comprehensive analysis of travel and tourism demand factors with values for both the 20072011 review period and the 20122016 forecast period



The report makes a detailed analysis and projection of domestic, inbound and outbound tourist flows in Spain



It provides employment and salary trends for various categories of the travel and tourism industry



It provides comprehensive analysis of the airline, hotel, car rental and travel intermediaries industries with values for both the 20072011 review period and the 20122016 forecast period



Reasons To Buy



Take strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Spanish travel and tourism industry

Understand the demand-side dynamics within the Spanish travel and tourism industry, along with key market trends and growth opportunities

Identify the spending patterns of domestic, inbound and outbound tourists by individual categories

Analyze key employment and compensation data related to the travel and tourism industry in Spain



Key Highlights



According to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), investment in travel and tourism in Spain totaled EUR13.3 billion (US$17.5 billion) in 2011; 5.6% of total national investment. Capital investment in tourism decreased during the review period, registering the largest decline of 26.9% in 2010.

Instability in African countries such as Egypt and Libya and the visit of Pope Benedict XVI in 2011 helped to ensure positive growth in the tourism sector.

According to Eurostat, Spain was the most common tourism destination in the EU for inbound tourists, with almost a quarter share (23.2 %) of the EU-27, based on total nights spent in tourist accommodation.



More Information, Please Visit@ Future of Travel and Tourism in Spain



Spain boasts a rich cultural heritage and natural landscapes. There are a large number of museums, art galleries, theatres, and castles which attract tourists throughout the year. It is home to over 40 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. A large number of events, festivals, parades and carnivals are celebrated in Spain throughout the year based on music, art, history and fashion, among others.



Spain faces intense competition from other European neighbors such as France and Germany. According to the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report by the World Economic Forum, Spain ranks eighth on the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index (TTCI) in 2011.



Neighboring European countries such as Switzerland, Germany, France, Austria and Sweden hold the top five ranks.



The Spanish airline industry has witnessed the growth of low-cost carriers during the review period due to the increasing price sensitivity of customers. The number of seats available for low-cost carriers increased at a CAGR of 6.45% over the review period, while that of full-service carriers decreased at a CAGR of 4.34%.



The hotel market in Spain was negatively impacted by the debt crisis in the Eurozone. In 2009 its total revenue, including room revenue and non-room revenue, registered a decline of 10.5% compared to 2008, while revenue per available room (RevPAR) declined at a rate of 13.3%.

However, the market recovered quickly with an improvement in global economic conditions.



To fortify their position in the market, car rental companies carried out promotional activities such as deals and discounts, value-added services and internet marketing, and also introduced technology such as satellite navigation. The car rental industry in Spain witnessed the growth of eco-friendly electric cars.



Packaged tours, in which two or more components of travel such as air tickets, hotel accommodation and car rentals are bundled together, are increasingly preferred by customers in Spain as they are easy to purchase and often provide savings compared to independent purchases.



To know more about this reports, please visit@ http://www.researchmoz.us/the-future-of-travel-and-tourism-in-spain-to-2016-report.html



Table Of Contents



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Travel and Tourism in Spain

3.1.1 Key trends

3.1.2 Barriers to tourism

3.1.3 Tourist attractions

3.1.4 Accessibility

3.1.5 Government expenditure

3.2.1 Overview of the Spain tourism sector

3.2.2 Strengths

3.2.3 Weaknesses

3.2.4 Opportunities

3.2.5 Threats

3.3.1 Typical holiday entitlement of employees per annum by type

3.3.2 Total population by age

3.3.3 Male population by age

3.3.4 Female population by age

3.3.5 Number of households

3.3.6 Mean household income

3.4.1 Number of trips by season

3.4.2 Number of trips by residents

3.4.3 Average length of tourism trips

3.4.4 Average national tourism expenditure per day of trip

3.4.5 Percentage of total resident income spent on tourism

3.4.6 Total national tourism expenditure by tourist destination

3.4.7 Total national tourism expenditure by category



4 Domestic Tourism in Spain

4.1.1 Key trends

4.1.2 Barriers to domestic tourism

4.1.3 Tourist attractions

4.2.1 Number of trips by purpose of visit

4.2.2 Overnight stays for domestic trips

4.3.1 Total domestic tourist expenditure

4.3.2 Domestic tourist expenditure on accommodation

4.3.3 Domestic tourist expenditure on entertainment and sightseeing

4.3.4 Domestic tourist expenditure on foodservice

4.3.5 Domestic tourist expenditure on retail

4.3.6 Domestic tourist expenditure on transportation

4.3.7 Domestic tourist travel expenditure on intermediation

4.3.8 Domestic tourist expenditure on other categories

4.3.9 Average expenditure per domestic tourist by category



5 Inbound Tourism to Spain

5.1.1 Key trends

5.1.2 Barriers to inbound tourism

5.1.3 Tourist attractions

5.2.1 International arrivals by region of origin – Africa

5.2.2 International arrivals by region of origin – Asia-Pacific

5.2.3 International arrivals by region of origin – Europe

5.2.4 International arrivals by region of origin – Middle East

5.2.5 International arrivals by region of origin – North America

5.2.6 International arrivals by region of origin – South and Central America

5.2.7 International arrivals by purpose of visit

5.3.1 Total expenditure of inbound tourists

5.3.2 Inbound tourism expenditure on accommodation

5.3.3 Inbound tourism expenditure on entertainment and sightseeing

5.3.4 Inbound tourist expenditure on foodservice

5.3.5 Inbound tourism expenditure on retail

5.3.6 Inbound tourism expenditure on transportation

5.3.7 Inbound tourism expenditure on travel intermediation

5.3.8 Inbound tourist expenditure on other categories

5.3.9 Average international tourist expenditure by category



See All Latest Market Research Reports@ http://www.researchmoz.us/report.html



6 Outbound Tourism from Spain

6.1.1 Key trends

6.1.2 Barriers to tourism

6.1.3 Tourist attractions

6.2.1 International departures to Africa

6.2.2 International departures to Asia-Pacific

6.2.3 International departures to Europe

6.2.4 International departures to the Middle East

6.2.5 International departures to North America

6.2.6 International departures to South and Central America

6.2.7 International departures by purpose of visit

6.2.8 Overnight stays on international trips

6.3.1 Total Outbound Expenditure

6.3.2 Outbound tourism expenditure on accommodation

6.3.3 Outbound tourism expenditure on entertainment and sightseeing

6.3.4 Outbound tourism expenditure on foodservice

6.3.5 Outbound tourism expenditure on retail

6.3.6 Outbound tourism expenditure on transportation

6.3.7 Outbound tourism expenditure on travel intermediation

6.3.8 Outbound tourism expenditure on other categories

6.3.9 Average overseas expenditure per resident by category



7 Tourism Economics in Spain

7.1.1 Value of tourism

7.1.2 Output by category

7.1.3 Tourism balance of payments

7.1.4 Growth drivers

7.2.1 Total tourism output by category

7.2.2 Direct tourism output by category

7.2.3 Indirect tourism output by category

7.3.1 Total tourism employment by category

7.3.2 Total tourism employment as a percentage of total employment

7.3.3 Direct tourism employment by category

7.3.4 Direct tourism employment as a percentage of total employment

7.3.5 Indirect tourism employment by category

7.3.6 Indirect tourism employment as a percentage of total employment

7.4.1 Total tourism output generated per employee by category

7.4.2 Direct tourism output generated per employee by category

7.4.3 Indirect tourism output generated per employee by category

7.5.1 Average salary by category

7.5.2 Total gross income generated by total tourism employment by category

7.6.1 Value of tourism

7.6.2 Output by category

7.6.3 Tourism balance of payments

7.6.4 Growth drivers



8 Airlines in Spain

8.1.1 Key trends

8.1.2 Market size and forecast

8.1.3 Growth drivers

8.2.1 Seats available

8.2.2 Seats sold by carrier type – business travel

8.2.3 Seats sold by carrier type – leisure travel

8.2.4 Load factor by carrier type

8.2.5 Passenger kilometers available by carrier type

8.2.6 Revenue-generating passenger kilometers by carrier type

8.2.7 Revenue per passenger by carrier type

8.2.8 Total revenue by carrier type

8.3.1 Leading players

8.3.2 Major routes

8.3.3 Competitive strategy

8.4.1 Iberia Lineas Aereas de España, SA – company overview

8.4.2 Iberia Lineas Aereas de España, SA – business description

8.4.3 Iberia Lineas Aereas de España, SA – main services and brands

8.4.4 Iberia Lineas Aereas de España, SA – history

8.4.5 Iberia Lineas Aereas de España, SA – SWOT analysis

8.4.6 Iberia Lineas Aereas de España, SA – Strengths

8.4.7 Iberia Lineas Aereas de España, SA – weaknesses

8.4.8 Iberia Lineas Aereas de España, SA – opportunities

8.4.9 Iberia Lineas Aereas de España, SA – threats

8.4.10 Iberia Lineas Aereas de España, SA – main competitors

8.4.11 Iberia Lineas Aereas de España, SA – key employees

8.5.1 Vueling Airlines SA – company overview

8.5.2 Vueling Airlines SA – business description

8.5.3 Vueling Airlines SA – main services

8.5.4 Vueling Airlines SA – history

8.5.5 Vueling Airlines SA – SWOT analysis

8.5.6 Vueling Airlines SA – Strengths

8.5.7 Vueling Airlines SA – weaknesses

8.5.8 Vueling Airlines SA – opportunities

8.5.9 Vueling Airlines SA – threats

8.5.10 Vueling Airlines SA – main competitors

8.5.11 Vueling Airlines SA – key employees

8.6.1 Air Europa Lineas Aereas, S.A.U – company overview

8.6.2 Air Europa Lineas Aereas, S.A.U – main services

8.6.3 Air Europa Lineas Aereas, S.A.U – key competitors

8.6.4 Air Europa Lineas Aereas, S.A.U – key employees

8.7.1 Volotea – company overview

8.7.2 Volotea – main services

8.7.3 Volotea – key competitors

8.7.4 Volotea – key employees

8.8.1 Air Nostrum, Líneas Aereas del Mediterráneo, S.A. – company overview

8.8.2 Air Nostrum, Líneas Aereas del Mediterráneo, S.A. – main services

8.8.3 Air Nostrum, Líneas Aereas del Mediterráneo, S.A. – key competitors

8.8.4 Air Nostrum, Líneas Aereas del Mediterráneo, S.A. – key employees



Buy a copy of this report @ http://www.researchmoz.us/the-future-of-travel-and-tourism-in-spain-to-2016-report.html



9 Hotels in Spain

9.1.1 Key trends

9.1.2 Market size and forecast

9.1.3 Key locations

9.1.4 Growth drivers

9.2.1 Establishments by hotel category

9.2.2 Available rooms by hotel category

9.2.3 Room occupancy rate by hotel category

9.2.4 Room nights available by hotel category

9.2.5 Room nights occupied by hotel category

9.2.6 Average revenue per available room by hotel category

9.2.7 Revenue per occupied room by hotel category

9.2.8 Total revenue per available room by hotel category

9.2.9 Total revenue by hotel category and customer type

9.2.10 Guests by hotel category and customer type

9.3.1 Leading companies

9.3.2 Brand presence in key locations

9.3.3 Competitive strategy

9.4.1 Melia Hotels International S.A – company overview

9.4.2 Melia Hotels International S.A – business description

9.4.3 Melia Hotels International S.A – main services and brands

9.4.4 Melia Hotels International S.A – history

9.4.5 Melia Hotels International S.A – SWOT analysis

9.4.6 Melia Hotels International S.A – Strengths

9.4.7 Melia Hotels International S.A – weaknesses

9.4.8 Melia Hotels International S.A – opportunities

9.4.9 Melia Hotels International S.A – threats

9.4.10 Melia Hotels International S.A – main competitors

9.4.11 Melia Hotels International S.A – key employees

9.5.1 H10 Hotels – company overview

9.5.2 H10 Hotels – main services

9.5.3 H10 Hotels – key competitors

9.5.4 H10 Hotels – key employees

9.6.1 Iberostar Hoteles y Apartamentos SL – company overview

9.6.2 Iberostar Hoteles y Apartamentos SL – main services

9.6.3 Iberostar Hoteles y Apartamentos SL – key competitors

9.6.4 Iberostar Hoteles y Apartamentos SL – key employees

9.7.1 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Spain – company overview

9.7.2 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Spain – main services and brands

9.7.3 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Spain – key competitors

9.7.4 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Spain – key employees

9.8.1 ACCOR HOTELES ESPAÑA SA – company overview

9.8.2 ACCOR HOTELES ESPANA SA – main services and brands

9.8.3 ACCOR HOTELES ESPANA SA – key competitors

9.8.4 ACCOR HOTELES ESPAÑA SA – key employees



10 Car Rental in Spain

10.1.1 Key trends

10.1.2 Market size and forecast

10.1.3 Key locations

10.1.4 Growth drivers

10.2.1 Market value by customer type and rental location

10.2.2 Fleet size

10.2.3 Rental occasions

10.2.4 Rental days

10.2.5 Average rental length

10.2.6 Utilization rate

10.2.7 Average revenue per day

10.3.1 Leading companies

10.3.2 Brand presence in key locations

10.3.3 Competitive strategy

10.4.1 Goldcar – company overview

10.4.2 Goldcar – main services

10.4.3 Goldcar – key competitors

10.4.4 Goldcar – key employees

10.5.1 Top Cars – company overview

10.5.2 Top Cars – main services

10.5.3 Top Cars – key competitors

10.6.1 Europcar Ib, S.A. – company overview

10.6.2 Europcar Ib, S.A. – main services

10.6.3 Europcar Ib, S.A. – key competitors

10.6.4 Europcar Ib, S.A. – key employees

10.7.1 Rentspain – company overview

10.7.2 Rentspain – main services

10.7.3 Rentspain – key competitors

10.7.4 Rentspain – key employees



11 Travel Intermediaries in Spain

11.1.1 Key trends

11.1.2 Market size and forecast

11.1.3 Online vs. in-store

11.1.4 Growth drivers

11.2.1 Market value by product type

11.2.2 Online revenues by type of intermediary or provider

11.2.3 Online revenues by type of tourist

11.2.4 In-store revenues by type of intermediary

11.2.5 In-store-revenues by type of tourist

11.2.6 Travel agent revenues from domestic tourism, by sales channel

11.2.7 Travel agent revenues from international tourism by sales channel

11.2.8 Tour operator revenues from domestic tourism, by sales channel

11.2.9 Tour operator revenues from international tourism, by sales channel

11.2.10 Other intermediaries revenues from domestic tourism, by sales channel

11.2.11 Other intermediaries revenues from international tourism, by sales channel

11.3.1 Leading players

11.3.2 Competitive strategy

11.4.1 FOR OCIO S.L. – company overview

11.4.2 FOR OCIO S.L. – main services

11.4.3 FOR OCIO S.L. – key competitors

11.4.4 FOR OCIO S.L. – key employees

11.5.1 Totally Spain S.L. – company overview

11.5.2 Totally Spain S.L. – main services

11.5.3 Totally Spain S.L. – key competitors

11.5.4 Totally Spain S.L. – key employees

11.6.1 Ole Spain Tours – company overview

11.6.2 Ole Spain Tours – main services

11.6.3 Ole Spain Tours – key competitors

11.6.4 Ole Spain Tours – key employees

11.7.1 Spain-Incoming.com – company overview

11.7.2 Spain-Incoming.com – main services

11.7.3 Spain-Incoming.com – key competitors



12 Appendix



Request a Sample @ http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=159033



Contact: sales@researchmoz.us for further information.