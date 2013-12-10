Moncton, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- With a crowdfunding goal of $100,000 Fuel Transfer Technologies Inc. has launched a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo in support of their revolutionary G CAN® product. Of particular interest to anyone who has ever filled a lawn mower, snow blower, boat or ATV with fuel the product is an exceptional answer to the problems associated with using traditional gas cans. Normally the process is messy, difficult and frustrating however that need no longer be the case with the company’s innovative product engineered to prevent spills and overfills while reducing dangerous gas emissions. Simply stated, the G CAN® is a convenient, clean and safer solution for all portable refueling needs.



Pollution associated with the current PFCs (Portable Fuel Container) is equal to having 9 million cars on the road every day and an estimated 23 million gallons of gasoline is spilled each year in North America alone. From a safety concern, there are an estimated 1,500 injuries from gasoline fires each year. The G CAN® provides solutions to the problem associated with PFCs.



The G CAN® is a revolutionary portable refueling system engineered to prevent spills, recover harmful gasoline vapors while refueling and eliminate heavy lifting. Using a foot pedal pump to eliminate heavy lifting, it provides the user with a greater control of fuel flow. With use of the Internal Dual Action Fuel Pump the product dispenses fuel while simultaneously capturing and storing harmful vapors. Additionally, the sealed system keeps contaminants out and protects expensive equipment. As the dual line hose delivers fuel the auto shut-off nozzle eliminates spills and overfills. For further ease of use a nozzle kickstand provides a hands free option. The G CAN® system has ergonomic features, rugged construction and requires no assembly.



Fuel Transfer Technologies, Inc. is located in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada with a focus on research, development and manufacture of industry leading technologies and products for the portable fuel, chemical and other liquid transfer industries. The company has an extensive patent portfolio consisting of 41 patents issued and 45 patent applications pending internationally.



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