The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2023 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of The Gap, Inc..



Investors who are current long term investors in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: GPS stocks follows a lawsuit filed against The Gap, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: GPS stocks, concerns whether certain The Gap, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York the plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were execution missteps in size and assortment at Old Navy related to BODEQUALITY which were adversely impacting Old Navy's margins and financial results; (2) contrary to the Company's statements, there were inventory risks relating to BODEQUALITY that were actually existing that were adversely affecting the Company's operations; and as a result (3) the Company's statements during the Class Period about the historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of the Company, and were materially false and misleading, and lacked a factual basis



