The Garden Builders Win 2014 APL Award for Contemporary Family Garden

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- The Garden Builders, a London based company providing landscape consultants and contractors, have another prestigious award to add to their collection; The Association of Professional Landscapers (APL) award in the ‘£50,000 – £100,000 Project’ category.



This award is further recognition for the excellent work of The Garden Builders. They received two APL Highly Commended awards in 2013 as well as a Silver Gilt from the RHS Chelsea Flower Show and have been honored with an impressive array of awards since 2009.



This year The Garden Builders triumphed in the ‘£50,000 – £100,000 Project’ category as well as earning a ‘Highly Recommended’ in the ‘Overall Design & Build’ category. The aware winning design was for a contemporary family garden and featured living wall and a rich tapestry of plants along with strong hard landscaping lines to form a modern, useful living space. The lighting means the garden is a comfortable space both day and night. For more information please visit: http://www.gardenbuilders.co.uk/article/66/apl-award-winner-14



APL judges said "Superb scheme, finished to a very high standard delivering on all fronts. The living green wall is well-constructed and planted creating an interesting focal point."



Jac Wac, who designed the winning garden, graduated from the University of Warsaw in 2003 with an MA in Landscape Architecture. Jac has a love for garden design, garden construction and plants. He has comprehensive skills in both free hand drawing and Computer Aided Design software. He is also a successful landscape and horticultural photographer.



The Association of Professional Landscapers (APL) is a group of accredited landscape companies based in the UK. The rigorous inspection process to join is the toughest within the industry and ensures customers are dealing with quality contractors. Along with the initial inspection, each member is inspected annually to ensure each member has up to date insurances, complies with health and safety law and the quality of their work is to the highest possible. The APL is the only landscaping scheme operator of Trustmark, a Government endorsed initiative that promotes professional trades to consumers.



About The Garden Builders

The Garden Builders was formed in 1998 and is based in Fulham, southwest London. The business to date has specialised in the design and construction of mainly private, domestic gardens both in the UK and overseas. They also work for a variety of established and younger, up-and-coming landscape architects and garden designers, interpreting their designs and creating beautiful gardens for their clients.



The Garden Builders has gained a solid reputation within the industry for producing well constructed gardens with a keen eye on detail and for running well managed schemes that are completed within budget and on time. More recently the company has won several APL and BALI awards and has constructed Gold and Silver Gilt medal winning show gardens at the prestigious RHS Chelsea Flower Show. ??The Garden Builders management team has a combined experience of some 55 years plus in all aspects of building, design and horticulture - the skills required to create truly inspired gardens. For more info please visit: http://www.gardenbuilders.co.uk/article/2/about



Media Contact: Dawn Latham

Email: dawn@gardenbuilders.co.uk

Telephone: 020 7381 8002

Website: http://www.gardenbuilders.co.uk/

Garden Builders

259 Munster Road

London

SW6 6BW