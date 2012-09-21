The Gaslight Anthem "Handwritten" Giveaway

Mesa, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- Hollywood 27 Alternative Radio, your best source for free music listening online, proudly brings you The Gaslight Anthem as Artist of the Month in September, featuring outstanding Gaslight Anthem new songs like Blue Dahlia, Desire and Mulholland Drive all month long.



As we wind down the Summer this month, one of Live 365's Top 25 Alternative radio stations keeps the heat on with The Gaslight Anthem's latest, HANDWRITTEN. Hollywood 27 will play new tracks from the album all month long, plus the station is also handing out free copies of HANDWRITTEN to listeners.



“I first discovered The Gaslight Anthem a couple years ago, when I heard the song Spirit of Jazz on a SideOneDummy Records sampler,” says DJ Eric Battersby. “That track immediately went into rotation on Hollywood 27, and it wasn't long before songs from nearly all of Gaslight Anthem's albums made their way into our playlists. In fact, their album AMERICAN SLANG was one of my favorite listens in 2010. At first, HANDWRITTEN feels like a step back, because it's a different sound, but the next thing you know, you're listening to the album over and over and over...”



Hollywood 27's HANDWRITTEN giveaways begin on Friday September 14th. Just tune in from 1pm to 3pm (Pacific Time) to win, as all it takes is a quick email or Live 365 Shout-Out to snag your free copy.



Another date to mark on the calender, however, is September 30th. That's when the station finally launches its big Facebook contest, giving away a year's worth of free music and a Live 365 VIP Memberships as well. You can check out the station's Facebook page here to enter the contest: http://www.facebook.com/FreeRadioOnline



About Hollywood 27 Alternative Radio

The station broadcasts music across multiple spectrums, from Alternative to Indie Rock, to 80s Retro to the occasional pop, jazz, blues, old school rap, etc. It's powered by Live365, which has broadcast continuously since 1999. Live365's end-to-end broadcast platform empowers individuals and organizations alike by giving them a "voice" to reach audiences around the globe.